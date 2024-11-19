OnePlus 13 gets a major update already, and it hasn't even launched here yet

Quick Summary
The OnePlus 13 hasn't even launched globally yet, but it has already snagged an upgrade.
The device has a new macro mode in the camera, which is perfect for getting detailed close-up shots.
With a new year looming on the horizon, a new wave of devices looking to fight for the crown of best Android phone will also hit the market soon. That has been a hotly contested market in recent years, with all sorts of manufacturers bringing handsets to the fray.
This time out, the OnePlus 13 is certainly expected to be there or thereabouts. Following on from the hugely successful OnePlus 12, this handset has been the subject of the rumour mill for a few months, before launching officially in China recently.
It hasn't made it to other shores just yet – but that hasn't stopped it from snagging a killer free upgrade already! The new update adds a macro mode to the camera, for gorgeous close-up captures.
To find the new feature, you'll first need to update the software on your handset. Then, head into the camera app and you'll find an icon depicting the petals on a flower. Hit that, and you're in macro mode.
The update is currently being rolled out in a phased manner, so don't panic if you don't have it on your device already. That's not at all uncommon for these kinds of updates, with manufacturers aiming to test a portion of the user base each time.
As for the rest of us, it remains to be seen when the device will launch. The previous generation was globally announced just a month after the China launch. There's still no official word to confirm that this time out, though, so we'll just have to wait and see.
Regardless, it sounds like an impressive device. A trio of rear 50MP sensors should make for a pretty impressive camera setup, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor inside is paired with a 6,000mAh battery, with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging.
