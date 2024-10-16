Killer Android phone could get even better with a 200MP periscope camera

The fight to be crowned the best Android phone on the market is always tough. A wide array of established brands and new start-ups go toe-to-toe, in a bid to offer the best possible spec sheet for users.

This next year looks set to be no different. Devices like the OnePlus 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra are already sounding impressive, based on early leaks and rumours.

But they could pale in comparison to the follow up to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The device – which we anticipate being called the Xiaomi 15 Ultra – is said to pack in an incredible 200MP periscope telephoto lens.

That would be a seriously impressive bit of kit. The current generation Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs in both a 200MP main sensor and a periscope telephoto, but not in the same sensor.

According to the report, that will be a 100mm equivalent focal length, which works out about 4.3x magnification. That's said to use an f2.6 aperture, too, which is pretty bright in the grand scheme of things.

That should push the boat out for an already impressive camera setup. Xiaomi have been building their camera systems in conjunction with Leica for years, making for some of the most impressive photography on any phone.

Fusing that know-how with some boundary-pushing technology should make for an absolutely fantastic setup. I've been using Xiaomi devices for years now, having always been impressed with the image quality.

Even the Xiaomi 13 was cool, but the Xiaomi 14 Ultra was a step up again. Short of recreating the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept – my fingers are still crossed on that front – this might be the next best thing.

There's no official word on when this device will launch, though rumours suggest it could be around as early as January 2025. For now, then, we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled for further details.