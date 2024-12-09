Honor planning to shake up the foldable market with something rather different

Quick summary
A patent has been filed by Honor revealing that it could be interested in rollable display phones.
The patent covers the support structure for the display in an expanding phone.
The best smartphones over the past decade all have something in common: the design. The flat slab of tech has been the dominant form for smartphones, with folding phones only breaking onto the scene in the past 6 years – and still fighting to make an impression.
There is another route to creating a different design of phone, taking advantage of rollable or flexible displays. LG Display showcased panels that could provide the screen for such devices, with its LG Rollable in 2020 – something that Oppo has also showcased, along with the Moto Rizr more recently.
It’s this approach that Honor seem to be investigating, with an interesting patent surfacing (uncovered by ITHome, via Neowin) for an Honor device that uses a rollable display to allow for an expanding phone.
The patent itself doesn’t focus on the display, instead setting out how it might support it, thanks to a clever backbone structure. The patent was filed with the China National Intellectual Property Administration on 3 December, which perhaps suggests that this is an active area of development for Honor.
There’s mention of an elastic beam structure, although there’s little else about how the device will actually work. The patent outlines that the support for the display surface would be better, reducing the “rib feeling” behind the display when using it.
What are the advantages of a rolling phone?
The rolling phone has often been pushed as the future direction for phones rather than the tri-folding phone that’s starting to emerge. A rolling phone keeps the extra display stored within the device so it’s protected when not in use and in theory could allow multiple sizes. That might be expanding just the right amount to give you a screen space you need.
It’s also a futuristic and techy solution, which is why rolling phones have an air of excitement around them. Some suggest that they avoid the folding-phone issue of having a pronounced crease, but there’s always the chance that a rolling phone’s display won’t be flat and tight like a regular phone.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
There’s also the question of speed. A folding phone moves from being a small screen to a large screen in no time at all – a rolling phone is likely to take longer to deploy, which is just going to be time spent waiting. Then you have the issue of durability for the entirety of the display – so rolling phones face plenty of challenges too.
As this is just at the patent stage, there’s no telling when we might see a rolling phone from Honor – but it certainly looks like it's investigating the possibility.
Chris has been writing about consumer tech for over 15 years. Formerly the Editor-in-Chief of Pocket-lint, he's covered just about every product launched, witnessed the birth of Android, the evolution of 5G, and the drive towards electric cars. You name it and Chris has written about it, driven it or reviewed it. Now working as a freelance technology expert, Chris' experience sees him covering all aspects of smartphones, smart homes and anything else connected. Chris has been published in titles as diverse as Computer Active and Autocar, and regularly appears on BBC News, BBC Radio, Sky, Monocle and Times Radio. He was once even on The Apprentice... but we don't talk about that.
-
-
Your iPhone is about to get its biggest free update yet – iOS 18.2 release imminent
Apple Intelligence could make its bow in the UK today, along with new AI features for the US and much more
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Meross takes on Google with the launch of its first Matter-compatible smart thermostat
It’s the third model in history to receive Matter certification
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Honor wants to take foldable phones in a weird new direction
Folding phones keep throwing out innovative designs – and there could be more to come
By Chris Hall Published
-
Honor Magic V3 is coming and it could change foldables forever
Honor's next foldable could make all others look like bricks
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
Honor debuts AI phone features that could save your eyesight and embarrassment
These actually sound useful
By Max Freeman-Mills Published
-
This could be the new flip phone that Samsung fears the most
The Honor Magic V Flip has launched and it looks like a serious contender
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Another major manufacturer is planning a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip rival
But not that one...
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Honor plans to counter Samsung Galaxy S24 with "groundbreaking" battery upgrade
Honor Magic 6 Pro will among the first flagship phones with innovative Tesla-style battery tech
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Honor Magic 6 Pro renders show how different the Porsche Design model will be
It's time to play spot the difference... don't worry, it's easy
By John McCann Published
-
Honor Magic 6 tipped to come with Porsche Design variant
An ultra-expensive Magic 6 version could be on the cards
By John McCann Published