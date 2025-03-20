Did Oppo just reveal a Samsung Galaxy killer for the UK?

Oppo has revealed that its mid-range Reno 13 Pro – revealed back in November 2024 – will be coming to the UK, as the brand re-establishes itself in Europe. No pricing is known at this stage, but Currys and EE retail partners are on board for a future on-sale date.

It's not only the best flagship phones being revealed in 2025, as this year we've seen an abundance of the best affordable phones in the mid-range sector too. From the Apple iPhone 16e, to Google Pixel 9a, and Samsung Galaxy A56 – there are many.

Now, with the return of Oppo to the UK's stores (most recently with the Find X8 Pro), the brand is back with a mid-to-upper-tier handset, the Oppo Reno 13 Pro, which looks to have its sights set on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE here in the UK.

Although Oppo's pricing is yet to be confirmed at the time of writing, this circa-£649 pricing category is increasingly fierce in competition. There's the OnePlus 13R to consider, too. But Oppo's secret weapon is all in the spec – because the Reno 13 Pro has some stellar features.

What makes the Reno 13 Pro special?

(Image credit: Oppo)

Principal to which is the camera arrangement: the trio on the rear features a 50-megapixel main, 50MP zoom, and 8MP wide-angle. It's that zoom which really stands out, though, thanks to a 3.5x optical zoom that puts it streets ahead of its main competition.

Other standout features include a 6.83-inch AMOLED screen with mini 1.6mm bezel widths – clearly defining the handset as different from OnePlus' recent reveals – and a massive 5,800mAh battery capacity, despite only a 7.5mm device thickness. For context: that's a 23% higher capacity than the Galaxy S24 FE's 4700mAh battery.

None of this will come as a big surprise, though, as the Reno 13 Pro was revealed in China back in November of 2024. It's just that, with its ColorOS being worked into international handsets, the company takes a two-step release plan. Don't expect the phone to be available everywhere, though, as Oppo doesn't sell in the USA.

Should I buy the Reno 13 Pro?

(Image credit: Oppo)

In the UK, however, the Reno 13 Pro looks like it's a big deal for the phone-maker. It's got retail partners, too, with Currys and EE offering the device (and the lower-spec Reno 13 and Reno 13 F). As I say, there's no pricing just yet, but I'd expect it to be around £699 to make it really competitive.

So why might you consider an Oppo instead of a Samsung or a Google? It's two-fold in my view: it's different in design and function; but it's also tech-packed, delivering more for your money than many of the big names. That won't appeal to the brand-allegiant, perhaps, but if you're all about bang for your buck then Oppo makes a great case.

The Reno 13 Pro also looks different to the norm. Available in Graphite Grey or Plume Purple, the 1.5mm glass back is polished so it's a matte finish with fingerprint resistance. The camera enclosure, however, adopts a different texture, being more glossy, giving a dual-texture appearance to this distinctive-looking device.

I'll update this piece when there's more info on pricing and release date. But Oppo's Reno 13 Pro for the UK market certainly puts a thorn in the side of the established, from Samsung to Google and beyond. It'll be interesting to see if buyers get behind it.