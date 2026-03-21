This major food chain just started using robots to serve food, guess how it went

A McDonalds just tested robot staff for a glimpse at a fully automated future

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McDonalds robots
(Image credit: McDonalds)
Quick Summary

A McDonalds has begun testing robotic staff as a way of seeing how the restaurant chain could go fully automated.

The test was carried out in Shanghai using robots to deliver meals to customers and collect food trays.

The age of robotics and AI is truly here and that's very apparent, as it's arrived in McDonalds. Yup, the major food chain has begin testing robotic staff in its actual restaurants.

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McDonalds robots

(Image credit: McDonalds)

How will robots work at McDonalds?

While this was a test, the future of robots in restaurants could look similar to this setup. The idea is to go fully automated with a single location no longer requiring many human staff at all.

From front end human interactions with service to back end kitchen staff cooking the food, McDonalds is looking into making it all robot run.

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The reality is that this was very much a test and the idea that this could work as a restaurant, at this early stage, is still a reach.

While robots running restaurants is still years away, this could sign us edging that much closer to humanoid robots working alongside people in the near future.

The androids serving customers certain look capable, while the wheel based screen-toting bots appear far more fun.

What all this means for jobs, the economy and our future is a far bigger question that this burger based trial can't answer right now.

Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
Freelance contributor

Luke is a freelance writer for T3 with over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many things, Luke writes about health tech, software and apps, VPNs, TV, audio, smart home, antivirus, broadband, smartphones and cars. In his free time, Luke climbs mountains, swims outside and contorts his body into silly positions while breathing as calmly as possible.

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