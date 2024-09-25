Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are getting a whole lot smarter soon

Quick Summary A range of new AI features are coming to existing and future Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses. They include the ability to understand a different language through live translation and intelligent understanding of the view through the built-in cameras, in order to offer Meta AI-assisted guidance.

Meta and Ray-Ban's owner EssilorLuxottica recently announced a renewal to their partnership which will likely result in new smart glasses, but owners of their existing collaborative products are also set to benefit, as a raft of new Meta AI-powered features are coming.

Announced by Mark Zuckerberg during Meta Connect on Wednesday, the currently available range of Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will receive a number of AI updates before the end of the year.

This includes live translation, which will allow you to understand a conversation in a different language. The mode will be able to translate English, French, Italian and Spanish in real time to begin with. Other languages will likely follow.

The glasses will also gain the ability to to set reminders using Meta AI. Just ask it to remember things you are looking at, which it can also see through the built-in cameras.

There will be the ability to scan QR codes and phone numbers from the glasses themselves, just by looking at either. And Meta AI will be able to recognise what's happening in real-time video feeds soon too, so you can get help with certain actions, such as exploring the city around you or preparing a meal.

Finally, there will be new integrations with Spotify, Amazon Music, Audible and iHeart so you can better interact with the services on your phone, all through the glasses.

Some of these features will arrive later than others. Meta boss Zuckerberg also explained more during Meta Connect.

Also announced by EssilorLuxottica are a range of new Transitions lenses for the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Like old school Polaroid glasses of the 70s and 80s, these lenses respond to light so darken when more sunlight hits them.

They will come in multiple colours and across the different smart glasses styles.

We're just awaiting availability and pricing details, still.