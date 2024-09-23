How to watch Meta Connect 2024 – new Meta Quest headset expected to take on Vision Pro

Meta will host its annual developers conference this week, with the two-day Meta Connect 2024 starting on Wednesday 25 September with a keynote address by Mark Zuckerberg.
He'll reveal new developments in AI and the metaverse, and we expect at least one new product under the Meta Quest brand – a new mixed reality headset to take on the likes of the Apple Vision Pro.
Here's how to watch the presentation live online and what to expect.
When will the Meta Connect 2024 keynote start?
Meta Connect 2024 takes place across 25 - 26 September, with a number of programs for mixed reality developers, industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.
It starts with an opening keynote address by Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, with the online stream beginning at 10am PT on the first day.
Here are the times for your location.
- US West Coast: 10:00 PT
- US East Coast: 13:00 ET
- UK: 18:00 BST
- Central Europe: 19:00 CEST
- India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST
- China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (26 September)
- Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (26 September)
- South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (26 September)
- Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEDT (26 September)
How to watch Meta Connect 2024
We hope to host the livestream right here on T3 closer the time.
Alternatively, we expect it to be also available on the dedicated Meta Connect webpage, Facebook and Meta's YouTube channel.
What to expect at Meta Connect 2024
As part of the event's build-up, Meta has confirmed that we'll get to look at its "newest products".
One of those is very likely to be the Meta Quest 3S, a new version of its current mixed reality / XR headset that is rumoured to be cheaper and, therefore, even more accessible than the Meta Quest 3.
We've heard a few rumblings about the new headset in recent weeks, even seeing some alleged pictures of the device.
It is claimed that sacrifices made to reduce the cost include ditching the 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, and a smaller battery.
The design looks a tad more basic too, with a different camera lens array on the visor. We're not yet entire sure what that will mean in quality terms, however.
Other recent Meta news includes a renewed deal with Ray-Ban for future smart glasses. This could event result in new glasses being shown during the keynote, although it might just be a bit too soon for that.
We'll also be watching keenly to bring you more, and if we hear extra snippets in the meantime we'll keep you updated.
Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.
Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.
