How to watch Meta Connect 2024 – new Meta Quest headset expected to take on Vision Pro

Meta will host its annual developers conference this week, with the two-day Meta Connect 2024 starting on Wednesday 25 September with a keynote address by Mark Zuckerberg.

He'll reveal new developments in AI and the metaverse, and we expect at least one new product under the Meta Quest brand – a new mixed reality headset to take on the likes of the Apple Vision Pro.

Here's how to watch the presentation live online and what to expect.

When will the Meta Connect 2024 keynote start?

Meta Connect 2024 takes place across 25 - 26 September, with a number of programs for mixed reality developers, industry professionals and enthusiasts alike.

It starts with an opening keynote address by Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg, with the online stream beginning at 10am PT on the first day.

Here are the times for your location.

US West Coast: 10:00 PT

10:00 PT US East Coast: 13:00 ET

13:00 ET UK: 18:00 BST

18:00 BST Central Europe: 19:00 CEST

19:00 CEST India (New Delhi): 22:30 IST

22:30 IST China (Beijing): 01:00 CST (26 September)

01:00 CST (26 September) Japan (Tokyo): 02:00 JST (26 September)

02:00 JST (26 September) South Korea (Seoul): 02:00 KST (26 September)

02:00 KST (26 September) Australia (Sydney): 03:00 AEDT (26 September)

How to watch Meta Connect 2024

We hope to host the livestream right here on T3 closer the time.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Alternatively, we expect it to be also available on the dedicated Meta Connect webpage, Facebook and Meta's YouTube channel.

What to expect at Meta Connect 2024

As part of the event's build-up, Meta has confirmed that we'll get to look at its "newest products".

One of those is very likely to be the Meta Quest 3S, a new version of its current mixed reality / XR headset that is rumoured to be cheaper and, therefore, even more accessible than the Meta Quest 3.

We've heard a few rumblings about the new headset in recent weeks, even seeing some alleged pictures of the device.

It is claimed that sacrifices made to reduce the cost include ditching the 3.5mm audio jack for headphones, and a smaller battery.

The design looks a tad more basic too, with a different camera lens array on the visor. We're not yet entire sure what that will mean in quality terms, however.

Other recent Meta news includes a renewed deal with Ray-Ban for future smart glasses. This could event result in new glasses being shown during the keynote, although it might just be a bit too soon for that.

We'll also be watching keenly to bring you more, and if we hear extra snippets in the meantime we'll keep you updated.