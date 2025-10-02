101 gadgets you can’t live without

Whilst some gadgets might feel like luxuries, the truth is there are definitely a few you’ll wonder how you ever lived without. These little devices don’t just make life easier – they make it more fun, more vibrant, and let’s be honest… a whole lot cooler.

To get you started, we’ve pulled together 2025’s top 101 gadgets for you to browse. It’s a pretty exclusive list, packed with everything from gaming headsets and air fryers to luxury cars and portable speakers. By the time you’re done scrolling, your wish list is guaranteed to look very different.

Included in issue #377 of T3 magazine, this feature was expertly curated with the help of the T3.com team, whether you want to work smarter, escape the city, be more stylish, and much more

101 gadgets

1 - 9: Escape the City

(Image credit: Future)

#1: Oakley Meta Sunglasses

We already know how the Meta collab with Ray-Ban has changed the smart glasses game, but there’s a new player in town. Oakley’s classic sunnies get the Meta treatment, with a built-in camera, discreet open-ear speakers, and your voice to control it all. If Ray-Ban isn’t your style and you want more of a surfy look, Oakley has got this one absolutely nailed.

Pre-order: £499, meta.com

#2: Loop Quiet 2 Plus

Peace and quiet, wherever you pitch your tent. Loop Quiet 2 Plus earplugs block out snoring tentmates, rowdy neighbours, and birdsong without compromising comfort. Made from soft-touch silicone with a handy app for personalisation and noise tracking, they’re brilliant for camping trips, travel, and any time you need a proper night’s sleep.

£19.95, loopearplugs.com

#3: Nocs Lite View Spotting Scope

The Nocs Lite View brings distant scenes into sharp focus with serious zoom packed into a compact, waterproof body. Perfect for wildlife spotting, coastal walks, or catching sight of climbers halfway up the crag. Even better, it pairs with your phone for zoomed-in photography. Lightweight, rugged, and ideal for anyone who likes to see further.

$349.95 (approx £265), nocsprovisions.com

#4: Quechua Camping Solar Panel 50W

Keep your devices going, even when off-grid. Quechua’s foldable 50W solar panel plugs straight into power banks, phones or lights, letting you charge up whenever the sun’s shining. With multiple ports, a stand and a compact design, it’s made for festivals, wild camping or powering up on the go.

£129.99, decathlon.co.uk

#5: Jetboil Genesis Basecamp Stove System

Jetboil’s clever Genesis system gives you a two-burner camping stove that folds down to the size of a dinner plate. Fast to set up, quick to boil, and easy to pack, it’s the ultimate gadget for weekend camps and group trips. With precise simmer control and modular cooking options, it turns outdoor meals into something you’ll actually look forward to.

£399.99, jetboil.co.uk

#6: Lifesaver Bottle

Refillable and built for proper adventures, the LifeSaver Bottle turns questionable water sources into clean, drinkable hydration in seconds. Using advanced filtration tech, it removes bacteria, viruses and other nasties without the need for tablets or boiling. Perfect for wild camping, travel, or just staying safe when the tap water looks a bit suspect.

£174.99, iconlifesaver.com

#7: Garmin Fenix 8

The Garmin Fenix 8 requires no introduction, but we’ll provide one anyway. It’s a multi-sport watch with solar charging, in-depth tracking, and mapping for just about any terrain. With offline navigation, stamina insights and endless battery life, it’s built for trail runs, long hikes and coastal adventures. Robust, smart and ready to go as far as you do.

From £869.99, garmin.com

#8: Olight Oclip Pro

This tiny torch packs a serious punch. The Olight Oclip Pro is a magnetic clip-on light that attaches to tent poles, bags or your collar for hands-free brightness at camp. It’s USB-C rechargeable, offers up to 300 lumens of light, and even features a red night mode. Ideal for early starts, late finishes, and everything in between.

£39.99, uk.olight.com

#9: Yeti Hondo Beach Chair

The Hondo is built like a tank, with a strong-as-steel frame and ultra-durable fabric that won’t sag over time. It’s ridiculously comfy, cleverly foldable, and designed to withstand sand, salt, and endless summer use. The perfect perch for lazy beach days, lakeside lounging, or a well-earned rest at camp.

£300, uk.yeti.com

10 - 13: Boost your Health

101 Gadgets Bob And Brad Eye Massager (Image credit: Future)

#10: Bob and Brad Eye Oasis 2

Massage guns are great, but your eyes deserve some love too. The Eye Oasis 2 by Bob and Brad wraps your face in gentle heat and rhythmic massage to relieve tension, eye strain and dry eyes. Designed by two expert physical therapists, it’s especially helpful after long hours of screen time or poor sleep. Quiet, foldable and easy to use – it’s a smart way to relax without reaching for yet another screen.

£59.99, bobandbrad.com

#11: Whoop Peak 5.0

Whoop doesn’t just track sleep – it quietly monitors how your body handles stress, recovery and strain throughout the day. Just like having a personal coach for your nervous system, Whoop takes the guesswork out of knowing when to push and when to rest. With just a few weeks of using this little gadget, you’ll build better habits around sleep, training and recovery – without a glowing screen constantly vying for your attention.

£229, whoop.com

#12: Simba Earth Apex

The Simba Earth Apex is a hybrid mattress built with sustainability and ergonomic support in mind. Engineered for cool, breathable, gloriously undisturbed sleep, it’s the rare kind that cares as much about your back as your carbon footprint. We think it’s great, and while it won’t stop you from doomscrolling at midnight, it will forgive you with adaptive comfort the second you pass out.

From £1,299, simbasleep.com

#13: Withings Body Scan

Withings Body Scan is a smart bathroom scale that goes far beyond weight (although you can use it as scales if you wish). It offers segmental body composition, ECG readings, vascular age assessment and nerve activity evaluation – all in under a minute. Connected to the Withings app, it delivers clinically validated health insights over time, nudging you towards better health decisions without judgement.

£299, withings.com

14 - 17: Lighten your Load

101 Gadgets FujiFilm X100VI (Image credit: Future)

#14: FujiFilm X100 VI

While mobile phones take pretty great photos, there’s something altogether more considered in taking shots using a proper camera. They don’t come any more retro-looking than Fujifilm’s latest X100, which features a 35mm fixed lens – and while that means there’s no zoom, the difference in lens quality and the very process of shooting is a joy of its own kind.

£1,599, eshop.fujifilm-x.com

#15: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

So pocketable that you’ll barely know it’s even in your pocket, Samsung’s super-slim phone is a divine slice of Android hardware without compare. You might want to buy a power pack – as featured elsewhere in this guide – for topping-up on the go, though. But as a nod to the future and a visual stunner, flagships don’t get any more wow-worthy than this Galaxy handset.

£1,099 (256GB), samsung.com

#16: Apple iPad Air

In the interests of keeping it ‘pocketable’, the 11-inch iPad Air is a star – an ideal portable partner for watching movies on a luscious ‘Liquid Retina’ display that’s larger than your phone. Apple also knows its software, with the on-board iPadOS and M3 processor adept for permitting some work, should you be in need. No? Okay, let’s stick with the film-watching…

From £599 (11-inch) / £799 (13-inch), apple.com

#17: Samsung Galaxy Ring

The perfect partner for Samsung’s top-tier phone, this finger-worn monitor – available in black, gold or silver colourways, to suit your style preference – will actually pair with any Android handset, via the free Galaxy Wearable app. It’ll then keep an eye on your activity, heart-rate and sleep – even determining what kind of ‘sleep animal’ you are and how to achieve better rest.

£399, samsung.com

18 - 26: Sculpt your Bod

(Image credit: Future)

#18: Garmin Forerunner 570

The Goldilocks of Garmin’s lineup, this watch borrows premium features from the high-end 970 – like a vivid AMOLED display, aluminium bezel and built-in mic, as well as Garmin’s latest heart rate sensor – while stepping up from the entry-level 165 with dual-band GPS, triathlon support, and more sport-specific training tools. It hits the sweet spot where performance, style, and value perfectly align.

£459.99, garmin.com

#19: Forme Shaker

The worst part about making a protein shake? That 10 seconds of annoying rattling as you mix it. Enter the FORME Shaker. It blends your protein or pre-workout to silky perfection with no noise, thanks to a clever mechanism. There’s also a built-in container to store your supplements and doubles up as an insulated bottle, keeping liquids cold for 12 hours and hot for eight.

£35, formeshaker.com

#20: Therabody Jetboots Prime

Soothe sore muscles, boost recovery, or simply give your limbs a little TLC with Therabody’s all-new wireless compression boots. With no control units or external hoses, they use a built-in pump system to deliver pneumatic compression therapy without the bulk. They’re also ultra-light and, when you’re done, you can fold them up like a pair of trousers, making recovery on the go even easier.

£469, therabody.co.uk

#21: Nordictrack Commercial 2450

Meet NordicTrack’s fastest foldable treadmill. A powerful 3.6 CHP motor hits speeds up to 22km/h, which is fast enough to hit a sub-two hour marathon time. The 22-inch touchscreen connects to iFIT’s huge library of expert-led workouts, while 15% incline and -3% decline settings keep training varied and tough. Perfect for chasing performance without sacrificing space.

£3,299, nordictrack.com

#22: Technogym Reform

Struggling to book a local pilates class? Bring the studio straight to your living room with the Technogym Reform. Built from eco-conscious materials like wood, aluminium and vegan leather, this sophisticated reformer combines sleek design with seamless adjustability. The Technogym app also lets you stream expert-led workouts, so even if you’re not a pilates pro, you’ll sure be one in no time. £TBC, technogym.com

#23: Echo Flash Hydrogen Water Bottle

A smart way to upgrade your daily hydration, especially if it’s something you struggle with. It infuses regular water with molecular hydrogen, which is believed to help reduce oxidative stress, support your metabolism, and even aid post-workout recovery. Whether you’re into wellness or just want to feel your best, the Echo Flask makes staying hydrated feel effortless.

£299, echowater.co.uk

#24: Nike Vomero Plus

Comfort and cushioning are non-negotiables in a good running shoe, and the Vomero Plus takes both to the max, quite literally (the heel stack is an impressive 45mm!). Built with a full ZoomX foam midsole for enhanced cushioning and delivering roughly 85% energy return, these trainers unlock serious responsiveness and support to help you run further and recover faster.

£154.99, nike.com

#25: Shokz OpenFit2+

Dolby Audio support has rarely been found in open-ear headphones before now. These deliver a rich, dynamic listening experience. Expect deep, punchy bass, crisp mids, and clear highs that bring every track to life, while still being connected to your surroundings. They also deliver 48 hours of playback, have IP55 water resistance and four AI-powered noise-cancelling microphones for crystal-clear calls.

£179, uk.shokz.com

#26: Primal Personal Series 40KG Adjustable Dumbbells

Forget multiple dumbbells all over your floor, these heavy-duty dumbbells pack up to 40kg of raw lifting power into a single unit, replacing up to eight sets of free weights. The rotating dial lets you shift from 6kg to 40kg in seconds, so you can make big gains with a small footprint. Who said you can’t get swole at home?

£599.99, primalstrength.com

27 - 31: Drive Electric

#27: Hyundai Ioniq 6N

The 6N is a high-performance version of the Ioniq 6 electric saloon car that feels like it’s straight off a racing game. Like the 5N, this isn’t just a power boost, this is a whole new car, with sports suspension, bushes and battery performance. The car delivers a massive 641bhp, a top speed of 159mph and an acceleration of 3.2 seconds (0-62mph). It also features a paddle shift torque control to mimic a gear shift, a custom drift mode and Gran Turismo-inspired sounds.

£tbc, hyundai-n.com

#28: Kia EV5

This mid-size electric SUV has been available in Asia for a while but has now finally hit our shores. Sitting nicely between the EV3 and the EV6/EV9, this is the electric equivalent of the popular Sportage and is probably the sweet spot in the range. With a stylish design, inside and out, it comes with front wheel drive and a 81.4kWh battery delivering around 329 miles of range. From £38,500, kia.com

#29: Renault 5 E-Tech

The Renault 5 has returned in an all-new electric form. It’s a modern design that still retains that classic 5 look, coming in five bold colours, including bright yellow and green. Inside it offers dual 10-inch displays with Google apps built in. The larger 52kWh battery model delivers up to 250 miles of range and there’s even a charge indicator on the bonnet, to show the charging status. From £22,995, renault.co.uk

#30: Porsche Macan

Electric SUVs needn’t be boring, and the Macan proves it. Little has changed styling wise from the petrol version but under the bonnet, the all-electric model offers a steep increase in power, delivering 355bhp and a 5.2-second 0-62mph acceleration. The 100kWh battery will deliver 398 miles on a charge and charges at up to 270kW. SUVs don’t get much better than this.

From £68,500, porsche.com

#31: Mercedes-Benz CLA

The all-new CLA with EQ technology features some impressive tech onboard. It boasts a range of nearly 490 miles from its 85kWh battery, which also charges at up to 320kW for very quick top-ups. Inside there’s a 10.25inch display for the driver, a 14.6-inch central screen and a 14-inch passenger display – all running Mercedes’ brand new MB.OS system.

From £45,615, mercedes-benz.co.uk

32 - 36: Work like a Boss

101 Gadgets Skylight Smart Calendar (Image credit: Future)

#32: Skylight Cal Max

Physical diaries are out, digital calendars are in! The Skylight Cal Max is a Wi-Fi display and calendar, complete with a stunning 15-inch touchscreen. Designed to improve your organisation, the Skylight Cal Max keeps everything in one place, from your daily schedule and work to-do list, to dinner planning and chore charts.

From £290, uk.skylightframe.com

#33: Herman Miller Asari Chair

The Asari might actually make you want to sit down for hours on end. Available in high- or mid-back options, the chair supports your back and body to keep your spine aligned. It certainly looks the part, as far as office chairs go, thanks to its many fabric and colour choices, and improves your comfort levels while you work.

From £1,821, hermanmiller.com

#34: VonHaus Standing Desk

Sitting for eight hours a day isn’t the most comfortable, but VonHaus is here to help. To keep your posture straight and joints relaxed, the desk is height adjustable and can be customised to your needs via its digital display and control panel. It can even remember your desk preferences as you can save up to three height settings and select them quickly when you want them. From £129.99, vonhaus.com

#35: Dell Ultrasharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor

This monitor could be all you’ll ever need for work and gaming sessions. Available up to 49 inches across, the screen has a built-in ambient light sensor that adjusts its brightness and temperature to suit your surroundings, and to avoid straining your eyes – something we all experience after hours in front of a PC.

From £225.98, dell.com

#36: Logitech Casa Pop-up Desk