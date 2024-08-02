This Traeger grill and smoker hits new low price, thanks to this £200 price cut

Summer is finally here, and there’s no better time to look for a cheap deal on a new barbecue, grill or smoker than right now. Due to the blazing UK heatwave, retailers are slashing prices on their range of barbecues, and I’ve just found the best deal on a Traeger grill and smoker.

Right now, the Traeger Black Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker has had a £200 price cut at B&Q, taking it down to a new low price.

Originally priced at £650, the Traeger Black Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is now £450, saving you £200 (30%) on this premium smoker. Traeger is one of the best smoker manufacturers on the market, and this Traeger grill and smoker will take your summer barbecues to the next level

To view the Traeger Black Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker deal, click the link above to head over to B&Q or keep reading for more details.

Traeger Black Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker: was £650 , now £450 at B&Q

Save £200 on the Traeger Black Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker in the B&Q summer sale. This matte black grill and smoker is powered by gas and works alongside wood pellets for quick and convenient cooking with the added smoke and taste of wood smoke. It’s easy to use, and its large capacity can cook for large groups of people at a time.

While the Traeger Black Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker is known as a wood pellet smoker, it actually uses gas to cook your food. But unlike the best gas barbecues , this gas power works in combination with wood pellets which adds the flavour of cooking over wood to your barbecue food.

The Traeger Black Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker has six cooking methods to choose from, including smoking, braising, roasting, grilling, baking and Low n Slow BBQ. It easily reaches temperatures of up to 230°C and has an integrated thermometer and two meat probes to display the internal temperature of your food.

Measuring 104cm x 69cm x 124cm, the Traeger Black Pro Series 22 Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker offers a huge capacity and comes with a 8kg hopper. In a sleek matte black colour, this grill and smoker will look good in any garden, and is weatherproof so it can be used all year round.