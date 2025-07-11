This powerful handheld fan could be a lifesaver in the heat – and it delivers quickly
Don't walk around with one right now
Look, there's no getting around it – it's really, really hot outside, and the signs are that this heat isn't going anywhere at all. If you're facing up to the prospect of a few weeks sweating to death every time you go outside, you might want to take advantage of the final few hours of Prime Day to fix that problem.
You've almost certainly seen people around by now using electronic fans to cool themselves – these often tiny little devices can make a huge difference to your body temperature in the summer heat. Frankly, you might even have judged people for them, since they're hardly the most fashionable. Believe me, though, the moment you try one, you'll never look back.
Prime Day is ticking down to being done, with just a few hours left, but it's dropped one lovely deal on a properly powerful, premium handheld fan that you need to check out.
It's small, has a really easy-to-use control dial, and will cool you down way more powerfully than you might think, which all makes this fan a pretty ideal last-minute Prime Day buy.
The best part of shopping on Amazon, of course, is that it ships really quickly, so you could have this Jisulife fan in your hands, and blowing directly into your face, in just a couple of days if you order it ASAP. Just don't think of the final mile carbon footprint, it's what the rest of us do.
Jisulife has a whole heap of other fans available too, many of them for much lower prices, but I've picked this one out because I think you shouldn't skimp here. You don't want a fan that'll pack up after a couple of weeks of use – this should become a staple in your summer planning for years to come.
Plus, it crucially has excellent user reviews, sitting on an average score of 4.4 stars after a couple of thousand reviews, which indicates that it has the quality to back up its slightly elevated price. Finally, as a true Prime Day deal, the best price here is only for Prime members, so you know you're not getting fleeced.
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
