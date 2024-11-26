This Lego Star Wars Tie Interceptor Black Friday deal has me like a kid at Christmas

As a huge Star Wars fan, I still can't resist a little nostalga and while my original toys were swiftly sold at car boot sales (thanks Mum) I've been tempted to replace some of the main items with their Lego version.

The beauty of Lego Star Wars items is that they span generations – appealing to kids and big kids alike. Whether you watched the original trilogy in the cinema or only got into the final three and have worked back.

The beauty of the Black Friday sales is that there's often some good Lego deals available and this year appears to be no different. Right now you can get the very cool looking Tie Interceptor building set with 15% off, taking it down to £169.99. I know it's not the classic Tie Fighter, but I actually think it looks better, and it comes on a display stand, so you can justify your purchase.

Ultimately, I'd have bought the Lego Star Wars X-Wing Starfighter set, but it's not discounted right now. If this does drop, I'll definitely be adding it to my basket.