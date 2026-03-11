This is the screen protector I have on my Switch 2 – plus a cheaper option if you want one
It's a great time to buy
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
If I had my way, there'd be a law passed the moment I came to power globally, mandating that anyone buying a new piece of tech with a screen would be forced to at the very same moment buy a screen protector for that tech. The cheapest way to ensure that a drop or scratch isn't a hugely expensive mistake, protectors are an absolute must-have.
So, you can bet your bottom dollar that when I got my Switch 2 on launch day I already had a pre-ordered screen protector ready to slap onto it the moment it was out of the box – and based on quite a lot of testing over the years, I went with a tempered glass one from Spigen.
Spigen's screen protector two-pack is in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, meaning you can pick it up for nearly half its normal price – a steal for one of the more premium screen protectors out there for the Switch 2.
The thing I really like about Spigen's EZ Fit screen protectors, for basically any device with a screen, not just the Switch 2, is that it comes with a genuinely idiot-proof applicator. That does mean a chunky bit of plastic waste for your recycling collection, but also a screen protector that fits perfectly the first time around.
Still, even with 40% off it's still not the most affordable screen protector going, so if you want something for a whole chunk less money again, it might be a good choice to go with amFilm, another brand I've used before without any issues.
amFilm's pack of two screen protectors is really similar to Spigen's, just with slightly lower-quality glass thickness in evidence. Still, for basically a third of the price thanks to this deal, you're unlikely to care much.
So, while they're not the most glamourous items to pick out during a sale like Amazon's Spring Deal Days, if you're a Switch 2 owner living the risky open-screen life right now, or you're going to get a Switch 2 soon, please listen to reason and grab one of these deals while they're live.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.