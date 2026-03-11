This is the screen protector I have on my Switch 2 – plus a cheaper option if you want one

It's a great time to buy

Nintendo Switch 2
If I had my way, there'd be a law passed the moment I came to power globally, mandating that anyone buying a new piece of tech with a screen would be forced to at the very same moment buy a screen protector for that tech. The cheapest way to ensure that a drop or scratch isn't a hugely expensive mistake, protectors are an absolute must-have.

So, you can bet your bottom dollar that when I got my Switch 2 on launch day I already had a pre-ordered screen protector ready to slap onto it the moment it was out of the box – and based on quite a lot of testing over the years, I went with a tempered glass one from Spigen.

Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2
Save 40%
Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2: was £24.99 now £14.89 at Amazon

Spigen's screen protector two-pack is in Amazon's Spring Deal Days sale, meaning you can pick it up for nearly half its normal price – a steal for one of the more premium screen protectors out there for the Switch 2.

View Deal

The thing I really like about Spigen's EZ Fit screen protectors, for basically any device with a screen, not just the Switch 2, is that it comes with a genuinely idiot-proof applicator. That does mean a chunky bit of plastic waste for your recycling collection, but also a screen protector that fits perfectly the first time around.

Still, even with 40% off it's still not the most affordable screen protector going, so if you want something for a whole chunk less money again, it might be a good choice to go with amFilm, another brand I've used before without any issues.

amFilm OneTouch Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2
Save 31%
amFilm OneTouch Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2: was £7.98 now £5.47 at Amazon

amFilm's pack of two screen protectors is really similar to Spigen's, just with slightly lower-quality glass thickness in evidence. Still, for basically a third of the price thanks to this deal, you're unlikely to care much.

View Deal

So, while they're not the most glamourous items to pick out during a sale like Amazon's Spring Deal Days, if you're a Switch 2 owner living the risky open-screen life right now, or you're going to get a Switch 2 soon, please listen to reason and grab one of these deals while they're live.

