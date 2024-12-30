This 5-star LG OLED Boxing Day deal offers the perfect small TV

It can be tempting, especially in the world of tech, to forget that comparatively few people can actually accommodate an enormous TV in their home. While we'd all like to watch movies and TV on 77-inch monsters, many of us have TV nooks or rooms that only really work with a smaller option.

If you're looking to get a new 42-inch TV in the Boxing Day sales, along these lines, there's good news for you. The single best 42-inch TV on the market just got a huge £450+ discount at Amazon here in the UK, making for one of the best Boxing Day deals you could hope to see.

LG C4 OLED OLED42C44LA: was £1,399.99 now £933.99 at Amazon This massive price cut brings a superb OLED panel to a way, way lower price. You'll get simply gorgeous picture quality, along with the lovely colours and inky blacks that OLEDs are renowned for.

The whole LG C4 family of TVs sit under a glowing five-star verdict from our review team, to vouch for their quality. It's also a mark of the times that a 42-inch panel can now be fairly labelled small at all, of course, but the reality is that 55-inch and 65-inch TVs are often seen as the default by manufacturers. In fact, you could argue that LG is one of the few that still releases a proper flagship 42-inch model each year.

This ensures that the C4 OLED is a properly future-proof TV, in effect. It has LG's latest software, which makes it a really easy experience to navigate between apps and services. It also features its latest OLED tech, which gives it a big boost in brightness compared to previous years. The whole panel is really slim, too, and the 42-inch version has a substantially smaller stand in the form of two feet, rather than the chunkier central stand of its larger siblings.

This price cut doesn't bring the TV quite down to the level of its lowest price ever, it's worth pointing out. Around Black Friday this year, it crept slightly cheaper, to a low of £869 – but £933 really isn't too far off that point, and it's still a 33% reduction, which is nothing to sniff at. If stock disappears at Amazon at any point, meanwhile, Richer Sounds is offering a coupon to bring the same model down to £950.