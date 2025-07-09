The 5-star rated OLED Surface Pro 11 just dropped to its lowest price ever in the Prime Day sales

Based on the time I've spent testing Surface Pro devices, they're my favourite kind of Windows computer, and the OLED Surface Pro 11 just hit a historically low price as part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sales that we're covering here on T3.

Head over to Amazon now and you'll find the OLED Surface Pro 11 is yours for just £879 – lower than it's ever been before. If you're not convinced, check out our OLED Surface Pro 11 review, where we awarded the hybrid 2-in-1 a full 5 stars out of 5.

Microsoft OLED Surface Pro 11: was £1,449 now £879 at Amazon The OLED version of the 11th-gen Surface Pro from Microsoft gives you plenty of power on the go: it has a Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 13-inch touchscreen, and Copilot on board.

To quote from our review: "a brighter OLED screen, longer battery life and redesigned keyboard make the 11th Edition the biggest glow-up this family has had for some time". There's particular praise for performance and for battery life.

As with all Surface Pros – and this is why I love them so much – the device is equally comfortable working in tablet mode and in laptop mode, so it offers the ultimate in flexibility when you're working on the go (take note, Apple).

For the laptop mode, you will need a keyboard of some description, though: maybe you can spend some of the £570 you're saving here on an accessory or two for your new Microsoft OLED Surface Pro 11 (and you should still have plenty left over).

It's not clear how long Amazon is going to keep the OLED Surface Pro 11 at this low, low price, so if you're after a portable Windows PC that can go anywhere and do just about anything, I'd recommend snapping this up while you can.