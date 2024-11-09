Sky Glass prices just dropped in a deal the whole family will love

If you're on the hunt for a new TV and/or broadband service – perhaps you're moving house – then Sky's Black Friday deals 2024, which run throughout all of the month of November until 3 December are available right now!

These are among the best Black Friday deals and cover all of Sky's products and services: so whether you're looking for Sky TV (via Q box), Sky Glass (integrated smart TV), Sky Stream (streaming box), Sky Broadband, Sky Mobile, or Sky Protect (insurance) – everything has an offer on at present.

Here I'm going to highlight the best Sky Black Friday deals only that I think will be the most appealing options for many shoppers this sales period. Keep in mind these expire at the end of 3 December 2024, so you've got under a month to decide.

Sky TV deals

Sky Stream & Ultimate TV pack: was £26/month, now £19 a month [for 18 months] Save £7 a month for 18 months, netting you £126 of cash in your pocket over the year-and-a-half period. If you already have a TV and are just looking for the box, but no dish, then this is your idea solution. The Ultimate TV package includes Sky TV and Netflix, so loads of content at your fingertips. Just make sure you've got a good enough internet connection for it (Sky Broadband also available).

T3's review of Sky Stream pondered if it was "the end of Sky Q? [the company's top-tier package, which requires a satellite dish for content]" as it delivers Sky's services to your TV without the need for a dish. It's all through a broadband connection.

It's certainly an excellent option, although you'll likely want to add various 'add-on packs', such as 4K UHD, to get the best-of-best from this service. Unlike Sky Q you won't be able to record natively on the box either, which may affect your catch-up preferences. But that won't matter for most people.

Sky Glass deals

Sky Glass & Ultimate TV pack: was £40/month, now £33 a month [for 18 months] Save £7 a month for 18 months, netting you £126 of cash in your pocket over the year-and-a-half period. That's for the smallest 43-inch Sky Glass TV (£14/month over 48 months with the £19/month service subscription on top) with the Ultimate TV package including Sky TV and Netflix. The offer stands on the larger TVs, too, but you'll just be paying more overall.

T3's review called Sky Glass "the smartest of all smart TVs" because that's what it is: a standalone telly complete with Sky services built in. There's no dish, though, as everything streams through a broadband connection – so if you can't have a dish installed then it's ideal.

It also means you needn't buy a separate TV, as the whole package is a subscription. It comes in three sizes to suit all manner of spaces too: 43-inch (what I have for the kitchen), 55-inch (the typical ideal living room set), and 65-inch (if bigger is better for your space). If you also have another TV then you can add a Sky Stream puck to obtain Sky TV services on that too.

Other Sky deals

There are other Sky deals, too, from Sky Mobile cutting its biggest data bundles by 50% per month (on any phone, whether you're iPhone 16 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL or Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra), to Sky Broadband offering speed upgrades at a discount to existing customers. Sounds of interest? Take a look at the links below.