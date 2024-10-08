My favourite smart lock is at its lowest price in the Amazon Prime sale

Using keys is so last century. My smart lock knows when I'm approaching and automatically unlocks my door for me – alternatively I can scan my fingerprint or punch in a code. The Ultion Nuki Plus Smart Lock has been a game changer for me, and it's ideal for anyone that doesn't want to (or forgets to) carry their keys.

What I love is that this lock can be installed onto almost any external door in a matter of minutes rather than hours, and can be easily swapped back too – making it ideal for renters as well as home owners. This model connects directly to your home Wi-Fi so you can control it via your phone, and even connects with Apple Home Kit, and now has Matter support.

Oh and if you need to use a key, it features Ultion's advanced barrel lock and keys for a super secure entry. The only thing that is likely to put you off is the price, but for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day sale, there's a massive £80 off the Ultion Nuki Plus model, taking the price down to £299. You can also pick up the standard Ultion Nuki with £80 off, at £179.