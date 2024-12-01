We're coming into a fascinating window of time – early next year, Nintendo's expected to finally take the wraps off the Switch 2 and beckon in a new era of portable gaming. Before then, though, it's time for Cyber Monday, and if you're looking to game on the go you might not even need a Switch 2.

That's because there are brilliant reductions on the Asus ROG Ally, a handheld that has become extremely popular in some circles since arriving in mid-2023. It's an impressively powerful Windows-based device that lets you play basically any PC game you could care to name.

Asus ROG Ally: was £499 now £399 at Amazon This is a handheld that will have you feeling limitless – it can run so many games, at such impressive settings. With £100 off, this looks like a great little buy that could last you quite a while.

The ROG Ally is nice and comfortable to hold – some gamers argue that it improves on the ergonomics of the more popular Steam Deck, and it's certainly a bit simpler. There are no touch pads here, just a controller layout, and a touchscreen. For more in-depth setup tasks you'll probably connect a mouse and keyboard.

Once you're ready to go, though, it's a powerhouse of a portable PC, which can readily manage impressive settings on even modern gaming releases. The real sweet spot comes when you remember that its screen isn't huge, so you don't need to crank out massive resolutions.

Of course, with the whole breadth of PC gaming open to you, there are literally countless titles you could play, from addictive little indie games that barely take up a gigabyte of space, to AAA titles that will see you shopping for a microSD card to expand your storage.

Either way, though, this Cyber Monday deal will see the handheld cost £100 less than usual, and about the same price as a new PlayStation 5 would set you back. That's a pretty fantastic deal, so make sure you grab it before Cyber Monday itself comes and goes.