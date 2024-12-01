If you're a parent looking ahead to Christmas knowing that a certain someone's going to be asking for a PlayStation 5, or a gamer yourself wondering whether to fork out for the super-pricey PS5 Pro, I've got some food for thought for you. Right now, Cyber Monday has brought a PS5 bundle that I think makes the most sense for almost all buyers.

This deal at Amazon sees a disc edition PS5 Slim bundled with some great Fortnite cosmetic items, as well as 1,000 V-Bucks to spend in-game, which basically act as the cherry on top of a great reduction regardless. The whole thing's down to just £399, and should definitely be the choice for most gamers, in my opinion.

When I say that most people shouldn't buy the PS5 Pro (even with the minor discounts that it's seen around this Black Friday weekend), I'm coming from a position of authority – I recently sold my PS5 to buy the more powerful console. I don't have regrets, but I'm a power-user, and most people simply won't notice the benefit that a bunch of extra money brings.

That's even more the case if you're looking to pick up the PS5 as a new family console. Those extra frames or a minor bump to resolutions shouldn't matter for casual gamers or younger players, and you'll be costing yourself loads in the long run. The PS5 Pro, after all, doesn't come with a disc drive. Being able to buy second-hand games for low prices (and borrow them from friends) is a huge way to keep ongoing costs low.

So, both from a power point of view and a budgetary one, I'm convinced that most people thinking about buying a PS5 in the next few months should jump on this bundle while it's still reduced. With Cyber Monday now just a matter of hours away, it's probably not going to last forever.