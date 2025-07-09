Forget smartphones, this bargain camera will get you back into photography

Phone cameras are awesome. Point them at anything, and software smarts will fix any potential issues with that scene. But a camera like the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV lets you really get hands-on with your photography.

A Prime Day discount means you can pick up an Olympus E-M10 Mark IV with a pancake 14-42mm zoom lens for just £580. And that’s a solid £120-odd less than we can find it selling for elsewhere.

Was £699 now £580 at Amazon A petite Micro Four-Thirds camera body pairs beautifully with a pancake power zoom kit lens. It's a great starter set for proper photography, with £100 or more off the cost elsewhere.

The Olympus E-M10 Mark IV typifies the sort of camera we end up recommending to people who want to get more involved with their photography. It’s a small camera with a tiny pancake lens, meaning you won’t end up leaving this one at home because its bulk and weight get that bit too much.

This is a Micro Four-Thirds camera. While its sensor is larger than that of a phone, it’s a small form factor shooter compared with the famous Full Frame brigade.

But that doesn’t necessarily matter too much in many situations, because the 5-axis stabilisation lets you use a slower shutter in lower light. No need for a high ISO setting, which would reduce detail and introduce noise.

Ready for the caveats? The Olympus E-M10 Mark IV is the latest model in this particular sub-series, but it is also pretty old. It came out in 2020, and there’s the odd sign of its age.

While it can shoot 4K video, for example, the frame rate taps out at 30fps. It uses a full contract detection AF system, with no phase detection on tap at all.

None of this is going to take away from a fundamental truth: the Olympus E-M10 Mark IV lets you have an absolute blast while taking photos. And its manual controls will also help you learn about aperture, shutter speeds, ISO settings and how to use them.