John Lewis' best Black Friday tech deals: The top techy savings this year

When it comes to buying tech here in the UK, along with frankly a huge range of other categories of product, one retailer can probably lay claim to the best reputation in the market – John Lewis. It's historically offered terrific guarantees, great returns policies, and a curated list of devices that doesn't include much bunkum.

This makes it an automatic destination whenever sales events like Black Friday roll around, since it'll often price-match other stores but outdo them on returns and warranty policies.

If you're hoping that John Lewis will offer up some delectable tech deals this year, you're in luck – it's already doing just that, and I've spent the time you don't have to find the best ones for you. I'll be adding to this list as deals appear and expire, so be sure to check back right through to the end of Cyber Monday for the savings you need.

John Lewis Black Friday 2025: Best deals today

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Phone deals

Save £200 Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: was £1,099 now £899 at John Lewis You won't get a much better deal on a folding phone this year – Motorola's super slick Razr 60 Ultra looks like a bit of a steal at this price. Its lovely clamshell design includes an all-screen outer face that other brands have since copied (with good reason).

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Laptop deals

Save £150 Apple MacBook Air (M2, 13-inch): was £849 now £699 at John Lewis This might not be the newest MacBook Air, but it'll last for years and has more than enough power for the vast majority of users. Getting it for just £700 brand new is a great little deal, if you're able to grab it while it lasts.

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: Gaming deals

Save 5% Nintendo Switch 2 with Mario Kart World: was £429.99 now £409.99 at John Lewis John Lewis weirdly isn't listing the savings on its site, but this actually is a 5% discount on the default bundle for the Switch 2, which isn't to be sniffed at. It's price-matched from a whole bunch of other retailers and is unlikely to go lower this Black Friday.

John Lewis Black Friday sale 2025: TV deals

Save £600 LG C5 OLED (65-inch, 2025): was £2,099 now £1,499 at John Lewis This is the TV I'd recommend to the vast majority of people in the market for a new display, and it's got a pretty huge discount right now. It's only on the 65-inch version, though, which is a factor to consider for sure!

John Lewis Black Friday 2025: What you need to know

This Black Friday falls on 28 November, but the John Lewis sale for the big event is already live – and most of its deals shouldn't change much for the remainder of November.

That said, it's not impossible that on the day itself we'll see some new deals pop up, to justify the hype and get people even more interested in what's discounted. I'll be maintaining the above list of highlights throughout the rest of November to check for valuable new additions.