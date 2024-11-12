Best Argos LEGO Black Friday deals 2024 – early discounts on Star Wars, Harry Potter and Technic sets

While the best Black Friday deals don’t officially start until 29th November, Argos started its Black Friday sale on the 1st November, giving shoppers an entire month to shop at low prices across a wide range of product categories. But the best thing to shop for at Argos has to be LEGO.
Shop all LEGO Black Friday deals at Argos
Year on year, Argos has become the go-to destination for cheap Black Friday deals on the best LEGO sets. At Argos, you can find discounts on both adult and kid LEGO sets, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Disney, Marvel and Technic models.
On LEGO, you can often find deals with over £200 off, so if you love LEGO or have a collector friend, Argos is the best place to look for price cuts on LEGO. To help you find these deals, we’ve rounded up the best LEGO Black Friday deals which you can find below – we’ve also included some tips and tricks so you get the best deals on LEGO this year.
P.S. If you want to shop for other products at Argos, be sure to check out the best Argos Black Friday deals.
LEGO Black Friday deals at Argos
LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon: was £735, now £525 at Argos
Save £210 on the LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon collectors set in this Argos Black Friday deal. The Millennium Falcon has precise detailing including a large cockpit, two crews and Star Wars minifigures.
LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut: was £65, now £48.50 at Argos
Get 25% off the LEGO Harry Potter Hagrid’s Hut in the Argos Black Friday sale. The buildable hut has a removable roof for better game play, and the set comes with seven character figurines, including Hagrid, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Ron Weasley and more.
LEGO Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Car Model Set: was £390, now £289.99 at Argos
Save £100.01 on the LEGO Technic Lamborghini at Argos. For adults age 18 and over, this car model set is made up of 3,696 pieces so you can make a 1:8 scale model of the Lamborghini Siam FKP 37, complete with V12 engine with moving pistons and opening scissor doors.
LEGO Icons McLaren MP4/4 & Ayrton Senna Set: was £70, now £52.50 at Argos
The LEGO Icons McLaren is now 25% off in Argos’ Black Friday sale. This adult LEGO set comes with an in-scale replica of the McLaren MP4/4 (which you have to build, of course!), a display stand and an Ayrton Senna minifigure. It’s the perfect gift for motorsport fans.
LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Final Battle No Way Home Set: was £95, now £67.99 at Argos
In this Black Friday deal, the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Final Battle has been given a £27 price cut. From the No Way Home film, the LEGO Marvel Spider-Man Final Battle is a 360-degree set which features all three Spidermans as well as iconic villains, including Doctor Octopus and the Green Goblin.
Where else can I find LEGO deals this Black Friday?
Amazon: LEGO Black Friday deals at Amazon
Amazon has one of the best Black Friday sales every year, and you can find huge price cuts on LEGO sets on the website. It has a huge variety of LEGO kits to choose from, including Architecture and Creator kits.
John Lewis: LEGO Black Friday deals at John Lewis
Like Argos, John Lewis has also set its Black Friday sale live early. But for LEGO, John Lewis is the best place to look for LEGO Icons and Art so you can make LEGO flowers and paintings to display in your house.
LEGO: LEGO Black Friday deals at LEGO
If you’re looking for LEGO deals this Black Friday, you have to check the official LEGO website. Aside from LEGO sets, you can also find deals on LEGO games and merchandise, as well as special discount codes for more money off your orders.
Smyths Toys: LEGO Black Friday deals at Smyths Toys
Smyths Toys has a surprising amount of LEGO Black Friday deals. While you might think the sale would be jammed packed with kids LEGO sets, Smyths Toys also has huge discounts on adult sets, particularly on Technic models.
When does Black Friday start?
Black Friday takes place the day after Thanksgiving. For 2024, Thanksgiving is on Thursday 28th November, which means Black Friday is on Friday 29th November. The sales will run over the weekend and finish on the evening of Cyber Monday, which will be on Monday 2nd December.
Most retailers and stores will set their Black Friday deals live before the official Black Friday start date. Case in point: Argos launched its Black Friday sale on 1st November 2024.
