Argos' bank holiday sale is here, and these are the tech deals you need to know about

This bank holiday weekend might not seem like it's a conspicuous one for buying tech, but thanks to the rise of Memorial Day shopping in the US, it's become quite a marquee event each year. To mark the occasion, Argos has once again put on one heck of a sale, featuring widespread deals and discounts – this year using checkout codes.

I've gone through the whole list of tech products that are discounted, to pick out some real highlights for you, and have listed them below. Some of these are discounts on devices we know and love, and in each case, you'll find the relevant discount code right there with the deal, since they do vary.

Best tech deals in the Argos Big Red Event sale

Google Pixel 8: was £699 now £349.50 at Argos This is one of the best phones you could hope to find from recent years, and a massive 50% off using the code RED50 makes it something of a steal. With years of software updates still to come, it should be capable of lasting you for ages into the future, too.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: was £149 now £119.20 at Argos Samsung has been making terrific iPad alternatives for Android for years now, and this budget tablet is a great option if you're keeping costs down. You need to use the code RED20 when checking out to grab the discount.

Marshall Major V On-Ear Headphones: was £129.99 now £99.99 at Argos Marshall has long made some excellent headphones, and if you like its most old-school-looking style, the on-ear Major V is a superb bit of kit. Moreover, you don't need a discount code to get this chunky saving – it's already applied right on the page.

Samsung 50-inch UE50DU8500KXXU 4K LED TV: was £329 now £296.10 at Argos The most modest of Argos' codes is RED10, which will get you 10% off this modest but extremely solid Samsung smart TV, which is at the very budget end of its lineup. That doesn't mean it isn't great value, though, and it still boasts pristine Crystal UHD picture quality with vivid colours.

PowerA Fusion Pro Wireless Xbox & PC Controller: was £149.99 now £104.99 at Argos This is a really excellent controller that upgrades in meaningful ways on the default Xbox controller – and it works flawlessly on PC, too. You can get 30% off it using the code RED30, and you'll quickly notice the upgrade if you do pick it up.