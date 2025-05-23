Argos' bank holiday sale is here, and these are the tech deals you need to know about
These deals won't last long
This bank holiday weekend might not seem like it's a conspicuous one for buying tech, but thanks to the rise of Memorial Day shopping in the US, it's become quite a marquee event each year. To mark the occasion, Argos has once again put on one heck of a sale, featuring widespread deals and discounts – this year using checkout codes.
Check out the full range of deals in the Argos Big Red Event
I've gone through the whole list of tech products that are discounted, to pick out some real highlights for you, and have listed them below. Some of these are discounts on devices we know and love, and in each case, you'll find the relevant discount code right there with the deal, since they do vary.
Best tech deals in the Argos Big Red Event sale
This is one of the best phones you could hope to find from recent years, and a massive 50% off using the code RED50 makes it something of a steal. With years of software updates still to come, it should be capable of lasting you for ages into the future, too.
Samsung has been making terrific iPad alternatives for Android for years now, and this budget tablet is a great option if you're keeping costs down. You need to use the code RED20 when checking out to grab the discount.
Marshall has long made some excellent headphones, and if you like its most old-school-looking style, the on-ear Major V is a superb bit of kit. Moreover, you don't need a discount code to get this chunky saving – it's already applied right on the page.
The most modest of Argos' codes is RED10, which will get you 10% off this modest but extremely solid Samsung smart TV, which is at the very budget end of its lineup. That doesn't mean it isn't great value, though, and it still boasts pristine Crystal UHD picture quality with vivid colours.
This is a really excellent controller that upgrades in meaningful ways on the default Xbox controller – and it works flawlessly on PC, too. You can get 30% off it using the code RED30, and you'll quickly notice the upgrade if you do pick it up.
This is a frankly silly price for a 165Hz 1080p gaming monitor – one that should represent a good upgrade for anyone using a work-provided monitor at home. If you're building a cost-effective gaming rig, jump on it using the checkout code RED50.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
This beastly JBL speaker is cheaper than ever before on Amazon
The JBL Charge 5 is a beast
-
Amazon's best streaming stick just returned to its lowest-ever price
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max rules
-
This Sonos speaker hit its lowest-ever price for Cyber Monday – it's in my basket
The Sonos Roam 2 looks like a steal right now
-
The best Christmas lights in the world get huge Black Friday deal
Philips Hue's Festavia lights are astonishing
-
These headphones are a perfect payday buy with a Black Friday bonus
Cambridge Audio has smashed it here
-
I'm telling my friends to buy this gaming monitor on Black Friday
If you're a console or PC gamer, it's perfect either way
-
Google's 5-star phone just hit its lowest-ever price for Black Friday
The Pixel 8a is a steal at this price
-
The ultimate addition to your PS5 gets a huge Black Friday deal
PlayStation VR2 will blow your mind at this price