5-star Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is my favourite foldable, and it's down to its cheapest price for Amazon Prime Day

The T3 team is all over the Amazon Prime Day sales right now, and a giant discount of £550 on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has particularly caught my attention: it's the cheapest the handset has ever been on Amazon, and it may be a sign that it's time to get a foldable phone in your life.

In our Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold review we gave the phone 5 stars out of 5, and having also tested out the handset for myself, I can confirm that it's the best foldable on the market at the moment. Make your way over to Amazon, and you can currently pick it up for a very reasonable £1,199.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: was £1,749 now £1,199 at Amazon With an 8-inch main display, a Google Tensor G4 processor, and 16GB of RAM, this is a flagship phone in just about every sense of the word. And of course it folds, so you've got two screens to use rather than one.

If there's one aspect of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold that's going to put you off, it's the price: the starting price for the handset is £1,749, which is why this huge discount is so welcome. With the cost of the phone knocked down to £1,199, you're paying less than the starting price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra – but this phone also folds.

When I was able to play around with the foldable myself, I appreciated the mini-tablet size of the main screen for watching videos, browsing the web, working on documents, and getting two apps up side by side. You can browse your photos while reading WhatsApp, for example.

In our review, we described it as "a completely rethought and redesigned phone that's a giant leap forward", and particularly praised the display, the battery life, and the design of the foldable. It's perhaps the first foldable we've seen that actually gets every aspect of the phone experience right.

With 31% off for Prime Day, it could be the right next upgrade for you – and I don't think you've going to regret joining the foldable phone party.