These are the 5 best Prime Day Lego deals - big discounts for geek culture fans

Lego is always fun. Lego is always expensive. A Prime Day discount may not change that, but it can help take some of the sting out of shopping for a brick fix.

There’s good news for the nerds out there. While we found a lot of the more grown-up sets, of monuments and flowers, didn’t really represent proper deals, plenty of the geek culture ones do. Similarly, Prime Day’s Lego selection is very short on another classic builder’s subgenre, the car. Our F1 dreams are over.

That said, if you like your Star Wars or Lord of the Rings, there’s a hot Lego deal or two for you out there.

Lego Star Wars R2-D2: was £66.99 now £61.99 at Amazon There's only a modest real-world discount on this classic R2-D2 replica. But it's a design that probably doesn't require a sale to sell. 1050 pieces make up this kit, the head rotates around 360 degrees and there's a third leg you can attach too.

Lego Icons The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell: was £429.99 now £365 at Amazon The cost of this massive 6167-piece The Lord of the Rings set has been all over the place over the last month. But it more typically sells at its (lofty) asking price. It drops to around this price during the major sales events, though, so if you are shopping for Christmas super-early, you may be able to get a similar deal during Black Friday.

Lego The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree: was £246 now £212.40 at Amazon One of Lego's more recent mega-kits, this recreation of the Great Deku tree was announced in 2024. The neat part here is you can make it up as the tree from Ocarina of Time or the version seen in Breath of the Wild. This is the cheapest we've seen the kit, by a healthy chunk of change.