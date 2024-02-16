ZIIP HALO review: this microcurrent facial device lifts the skin and banishes spots

In my ZIIP HALO review, I put the latest nanocurrent and microcurrent facial toning device to the test to see if it left my skin feeling refreshed and lifted.

In the pursuit of perfect skin, many people are turning towards beauty technology, like the best LED face masks . But for those who are a bit hesitant to put a Hannibal Lecter-esque mask over their face or who want a quicker treatment, microcurrent devices offer impressive results that tightens and firms the skin.

Microcurrent devices or facials work by delivering an electric current to the skin cells and muscles in your face. While this might sound a little scary, the procedures are relatively pain-free and build up the muscles in your face and stimulate collagen production for firmer and tighter skin.

The ZIIP Halo is one of these devices and despite being new to the market, it’s already loved by celebrities, including Margot Robbie, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Anniston. After seeing the petite size and simplicity of the ZIIP Halo, I was excited to give it a go and this is what I found.

ZIIP HALO review: price and availability

The ZIIP Halo is £379 in the UK and $399 in the US. It’s available to buy at CurrentBody or directly from ZIIP Beauty . Compared to other skincare tech, this is a typical price you can expect to find with microcurrent devices. I will say, though, that it’s still on the pricier side, considering some full LED face mask options are the same price.

(Image credit: CurrentBody)

ZIIP HALO review: unboxing

The ZIIP Halo arrived in cute compact packaging which contained the ZIIP Halo facial toning device, the charging cable and the ZIIP Electric Complex Conductive Gel. It’s recommended to charge the ZIIP Halo before using it and this didn’t take too long, so it was ready to go fairly quickly.

Before I used the ZIIP Halo, I did a safety test which is recommended by the brand. Regardless of whether it’s your first time using this type of device or your hundredth time, you should always do a safety check to make sure it won’t damage your skin and that you’re not allergic to the serum.

To do this, I applied the gel to a patch of skin on my arm and rubbed the ZIIP HALO over it in circles for a three-minute session. After that, I left that patch of skin for a day and checked to see if I had any reaction or redness – I didn’t, so on we go!

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

ZIIP HALO review: design and features

The ZIIP Halo is a nanocurrent and microcurrent facial toning device, and is the world’s only home-use device of its kind. It’s powered by Dual Waveform technology that combines microcurrents and nanocurrents for precise and intense waves that targets multiple skincare concerns.

The main purpose of the ZIIP Halo is to lift, tone and tighten the skin, as well as brightening, plumping, anti-ageing and smoothing. It can also be used to improve lymphatic drainage to reduce puffiness and to unify skin tone. The ZIIP Halo does this by the nanocurrent mimicking electric impulses to your skin to facilitate growth and repair, while the microcurrent stimulates the muscles to contract and relax.

Looking at the ZIIP Halo, it’s extremely petite and fits comfortably into the palm of the hand. One side is silver, reflective and there’s a line around it that lights up when it’s in action or charging. The other side has two raised globes which makes contact with your skin and the power button is situated between them. As well as lighting up, the ZIIP Halo also makes a beeping noise when it turns on and when it finishes a treatment, plus it vibrates slightly to instruct you to move on to another part of your face.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

ZIIP HALO review: performance

To use the ZIIP Halo, you need to apply a layer of the ZIIP Electric Complex Conductive Gel to your face, as this is what helps conduct the electric waves. Next, turn on the ZIIP Halo which will flash and beep before running the ZIIP Halo globes over your face. The instructions manual said to do upward motions, about 24 movements on each side of your face, around the chin, cheeks and forehead.

ZIIP Beauty says the ZIIP Halo can be used up to five times a week so I stuck to four-five times every week and used it as part of my nighttime skincare routine. I mainly used the pre-set programme that the ZIIP Halo came with, although you can download the accompanying app to choose different intensities and treatments.

The first thing I noticed when using the ZIIP Halo for the first time was that the conductive gel is really oily. I don’t use oily products so the skin around my forehead got quite dry but this went away after a few uses. I could feel the microcurrents as the globes went up my face but I didn’t feel any pain or shocks. The only thing I felt was a slight pull on my skin around my nose and the area above my mouth which felt strange but didn’t hurt in any way.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

After using the ZIIP Halo for a few weeks, I noticed that my skin looked a lot more lifted and less saggy, particularly around my cheek and chin area. I don’t tend to get a lot of puffiness but I did notice that my cheeks weren’t as puffy after using it. While the ZIIP Halo isn’t targeted towards this, I actually found that my spots went away really quickly after using it. One day, I noticed a spot was coming through on my forehead so I used the ZIIP Halo before bed and the blemish had gone in the morning.

The few negatives I had was that you need to download an app to customise the intensity. This is to be expected with most technology nowadays but if you don’t want to use an app, you only get one pre-set programme to play with. I also found that the ZIIP Halo isn’t the easiest thing to hold. While its size is great for travelling and all hand sizes, it’s such a smooth device that it can easily slip out of your hands and I often found myself getting cramp while using it.

(Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

ZIIP HALO review: verdict

If you want tighter and firmer looking skin, the ZIIP Halo is an admirable facial toning device that really delivers on its promises. I found it easy to fit into my routine and appreciated the simplicity of the entire process. I did notice a difference to my skin as it looked lifted and any blemishes or redness went away quickly.

I didn’t love the initial dryness I felt with the gel and it’s not the easiest thing to hold, but I’d definitely recommend the ZIIP Halo to anyone looking for a way to get firmer skin in the comfort of their home. I definitely see the ZIIP Halo as a gateway into microcurrents and this type of beauty tech. The initial purchase of it is a bit expensive but it’s sure to last a while and deliver results with every use.

ZIIP HALO review: alternatives to consider

A good alternative to the ZIIP Halo is the nuFace Trinity+ . The latter is less expensive and has an easier-to-hold design, with the globes sitting at the top of the device. Both devices act in the same way and our reviewer of the nuFace Trinity+ noticed the skin around her eyes was less puffy and her entire face looked more lifted… although she felt a few shocks here and there.