nuFace Trinity+ review: a microcurrent device that really lifts

The beauty industry hinges on our desire for youthful-looking skin and elegant ageing, and new devices, lotions, and serums are always popping up with promises of keeping our skin taught and plump forever. The nuFace Trinity+ is one such high-tech beauty device that claims to make a long list of improvements to your skin’s tone, texture, and colour.

In this review of the nuFace Trinity+, I’ll cover its key features, how it works, the results, and who might benefit most from the product. Here’s what you need to know about this new beauty technology.

nuFace Trinity+ review: price and availability

The nuFace Trinity+ starter kit costs £339 in the UK at CurrentBody and $316 in the US.

The starter kit includes the device, two containers of the silk Creme Activator (one 3.3-ounce and one 1.69-ounce), and an applicator brush. NuFace also sells a Complete Set for $495, which includes the above plus the Wrinkle Reducer Attachment and Effective Lip & Eye Attachment.

nuFace Trinity+ review: Design and build quality

The nuFace device operates using microcurrent technology, which has been used in medical settings since the ’70s. Microcurrents mimic the natural electrical currents in the human body, and the technology is FDA-approved to treat muscle pain.

These days, microcurrent is a popular service at medical spas and facial studios. Estheticians apply microcurrent devices to a client’s face, neck, and décolletage. nuFace devices are designed to offer that spa experience and results at home.

The Trinity+ is a compact hand-held device with a sleek, chic design. It has ergonomic curves to sit comfortably in your hand. The microcurrents are emitted through two metal probes at the top of the device. The standard device comes with rounded head attachments that glide over the skin. You can add more targeted attachments designed for the delicate areas around the eyes and lips.

Though it’s not necessary, I found that the device was easiest to use in tandem with the nuFace app. The device connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and the app is loaded with videos of various lengths that guide you through using the device.

The Trintiy+ needs to be powered off every few minutes to recharge the microcurrent, which takes just a few seconds. The videos instruct you to use the device on one area of the face, then power down. The device will be recharged and ready to go as soon as you reapply the activator lotion to the next section of your face or neck.

(Image credit: Lizzy Briskin / T3)

nuFace Trinity+ review: Performance

Out of the box, I needed to charge the device for several hours before I could use it without a “low battery” warning on the app. But once it’s charged, my device retained its battery for longer than a week with daily use.

The Trinity+ takes a couple of minutes to set up by downloading the nuFace app and connecting via Bluetooth. I started with the introductory 5-minute session suggested in the app. The guided video tells you where to apply the applicator cream, followed by verbal and visual instructions on how to use the device on each part of your neck and face.

During the 5-minute session, you spend a minute or two on each side of your neck, cheeks, and forehead. The narrated video tells you where to place the device, how to glide it upwards over your skin, and how long each pass should take. You’ll also hear a beep after each pass is complete, which is helpful for proper pacing.

Though the nuFace website says that “most clients feel nothing at all,” I was a bit, well, shocked by the zap I felt during my first session. On more sensitive parts of the face, such as the cheeks and under my eyes, the microcurrent stings quite a bit. I was wincing at times. But the zap only lasts a second, and you can reduce the strength of the microcurrent if you’re uncomfortable.

I found that the more I used the Trinity+, the less the sensation bothered me. And on certain parts of my face and neck that presumably have thicker skin, such as my forehead and jawline, I felt almost nothing.

The in-app videos prompt you to take a photo before, halfway, and after each session. I didn’t notice a major difference after my first five-minute session, but longer 20-minute sessions produced a visible difference. In particular, I noted that my cheeks appeared plumper and more lifted immediately after using the device. It also helped de-puff the area around my eyes in the morning, but the eye-specific attachment would be more effective.

(Image credit: Lizzy Briskin / T3)

nuFace Trinity+ review: Verdict

Overall, I was impressed by the immediate results the nuFace Trinity+ produced. With regular, consistent use, the device can change the appearance of your skin and even face shape, at least temporarily. Though it’s pricy, if you use the nuFace regularly, it’s far cheaper than frequent microcurrent facials at a spa. The device was a bit painful at first, but by moderating the microcurrent strength and continuing regular use, I got over the pain.

nuFace Trinity+ review: Alternatives to consider