Razer Viper V2 Pro review: a feather-light wireless gaming mouse

If you’ve landed on this Razer Viper V2 Pro review then chances are you’re in the market for a new lightweight wireless gaming mouse. This one is a top choice, in fact, it’s one of the best gaming mice out there right now.

Razer is one of the most renowned gaming peripheral makers in the world, their devices are widely considered to be some of the most reliable and the most efficient. If you’re looking to revamp your whole setup then Razer also sells some of the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming headsets . It’s definitely worth taking a look at those, especially if you do buy the Razer Viper V2 Pro.

In this review, you’ll be able to find out everything you need to know about this gaming mouse including how it’s different to the Razer Viper Ultimate, as well as how I got on with its design, setup and performance.

Razer Viper V2 Pro review: price and what’s new

You can buy the Razer Viper V2 Pro right now starting from $150 in the US, £150 in the UK and AU$250 down under. Take a look at the widgets on this page to find out more about where you can buy one.

Following on from the Razer Viper Ultimate, the Razer Viper V2 Pro is one of the lightest wireless esports mice you can buy. Purely right-handed symmetrical, it’s tough luck for lefties, unfortunately.

In comparison to the Razer Viper Ultimate, the battery life has been boosted from 70 hours up to 80 hours and Razer has increased the DPI sensitivity from 20K to 30K, while the acceleration is up from 50G to 70G. You got 8 programmable buttons on the Razer Viper Ultimate, whereas there are just 5 on the Razer Viper V2 Pro.

Razer Viper V2 Pro review: design and setup

(Image credit: Future)

When I took the Razer Viper V2 Pro out of the box, I was immediately struck by how light it was. At only 58g, it feels abnormally light for its long shallow dimensions, those being 126.7 x 57.6 x 37.8mm. It’s an impressive design feat, that’s for sure.

A right-handed symmetrical mouse, the Razer Viper V2 Pro has almost straight sides with a raised body to rest your palm on. There aren’t any big indents or thumb rests here. It’s also made entirely from plastic so you don’t get a rubberised grip for a firm hold, but if that's a problem for you then grip tape is included in the box.

You can buy the mouse in black or white, both look serious and smart, and neither has any RGB lighting to jazz it up, there’s just a Razer logo printed onto the palm rest.

The click buttons give it a bit of personality, they have sharp angular edges that make the mouse look a little more industrial than a standard computer mouse. Because of its stripped-back design, this is a mouse that you could get away with using in the office as well as at home.

Its closed-off chassis means the internal mechanics aren’t exposed, as they are with the popular honeycomb design of other mice, which means it won’t be as easily damaged by dust.

There are 5 buttons on the mouse in total. Two sit above where your thumb rests, they protrude from its body enough to make them feel natural to click. By default, they are set to forwards and backwards but you can change the assignment if you wish. As you'd expect, there are also two large click buttons and a scroll wheel. On the underside of the mouse, there’s a Power/DPI button to cycle through the DPI settings but there are no indicators to let you know which one you are using.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro is a wireless mouse, its battery will last about 80 hours in total. That’s pretty good, you won’t need to plug it in very often, it lasted me longer than a week of heavy use. It automatically powers itself off when it hasn’t been used in a while as well, which helps it last even longer.

You can also use this mouse through a wired connection, the included USB cable is braided, durable and lightweight - it won’t get in your way when you’re gaming.

Setting the mouse up with my PC wirelessly was really easy, I just plugged in the dongle and my system automatically recognised it. I then downloaded the Razer Synapse desktop software to get full control. For firmware updates, you’ll need to plug the mouse into your PC using the cable included in the box.

Razer Viper V2 Pro review: performance

(Image credit: Future)

Because it’s so light and the 100% PTFE mouse feet are so smooth, the Razer Viper V2 Pro glided effortlessly across my mousemat, which means I could be quicker and more efficient with my gameplay. This mouse is incredibly ergonomic and you can feel that in its performance.

The Focus Pro 30K optical sensor provided very accurate tracking with 70G of acceleration, and it’ll be able to reach up to 30K DPI which you can adjust through the software and using the dedicated DPI button.

With Razer’s third-generation optical switches, instead of mechanical switches, clicks are both tactile and fast. The switch lifecycle lasts about 90 million clicks so the Razer Viper V2 Pro should be a long-lasting PC-gaming accessory, more so than a lot of other rodents out there.

The wireless connectivity is worth mentioning here too because it was fantastic, it maintains a stable connection without any problems with latency, something that has happened with other wireless gaming mice I’ve tried out in the past.

Managing the mouse’s settings is very straightforward as well, thanks to the Razer Synapse software. As well as giving you the ability to cycle through the mouse’s DPI, the software also allows you to change the polling rate, choose new button assignments and modify the tracking distance.

The customisation options are really simple and clearly laid out, more professional gamers might want a bit more in the way of mouse settings, though.

Razer Viper V2 Pro review: verdict

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer seems to have thought of everything here, whether that’s the lightweight closed off chassis, the grip tape and USB adaptor included in the box, or the position and size of the side buttons. The Razer Viper V2 Pro is a huge success story.

Some people might be looking for a little more in the way of customisation in the desktop software, while others will be set on having RGB lights, but those are the only reasons why you wouldn’t want this mouse. It is also a bit on the pricey side, I suppose.

All in all, the Razer Viper V2 Pro will be a really good choice for most people, and especially for those who plan to use this for work as well as play.

