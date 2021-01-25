If it’s bang for your buck that you’re looking for, the Argos is surely a contender for the best office chair . The Argos Home Orion Faux Leather Chair has all the features you might expect from a high-end office chair from an ergonomic design to chrome finishes, but has a budget price tag.

It looks the business, too, in black faux leather and is designed to be super comfortable and live in a traditional but modern home office.

However, it does lack the cutting-edge design of some higher-end options and wouldn’t blend into the rest of the home very easily.

Argos Home Orion Faux Leather Ergonomic Chair review: Features

The Argos Home Orion Faux Leather Ergonomic Chair has all the features you could expect from an office chair in a swanky workplace. It looks the part with a faux-leather seat pad and backrest, which is practical as well as stylish. If you have a child or furry colleagues, or eat at your desk (we all do it when deadlines are tight) the wipe-clean surface may prove a godsend.

The back of the chair itself is nice and tall for a powerful look, as well as comfort. In fact, the chair is designed with comfort in mind, with an ergonomic shape, wide seat pad, a lever to adjust the height, and a solid wood frame, so it’s also built to last. Put simply, just because the price tag is relatively small, you don’t have to compromise on durability or comfort.

The chair includes tilt and swivel, plus it’s easy to move thanks to its castors, which might be especially handy if you have a hard floor in your office. It’s an average-ish weight of almost 15kg.

Part of the Orion range, the design would suit a home office that’s intended to look like an office or boardroom, rather than a stylish nook designed to fit in with the rest of the home décor.

The chair’s imposing design makes it handy for high-powered Zoom meetings, but with a height of 128.5cm and width of 64cm, it’s not the smallest. So, if space is tight, it might be wise to plump for a more compact design.

Argos Home Orion Faux Leather Ergonomic Chair: user reviews

User reviews are pretty unanimous for the Argos Home Orion Faux Leather Ergonomic Chair: most people are very happy with the chair and rate it highly when it comes to comfort.

One user said it has “Good posture support and has stopped my backache,” while another said “it has a good lumbar support - better than other more expensive similar chairs,” which is reassuring with lumbar pain and neck pain being common for workers who spend much of their workday tensed over their laptops.

However, one small bugbear is that the armrests don’t seem to be adjustable. One user complained they are very low and can’t be moved, which might prove annoying depending on the height of your desk, if you are unable to push the chair all the way under, for example.

While users praised the chair’s ‘smart’ looks and good quality, the jury was out in setting it up, because the chair requires some assembly. Of course, some love the challenge of a complex flatpack or assembly job that’s the equivalent of a new Lego set, but for others, this is nothing but a box full of frustration and something to avoid at all cost. One user said the amount of assembly required was ‘disappointing,’ while another said it was ‘a little hard to put together,” but most people said it wasn’t a big problem.

Overall, the reviewers gave the chair a solid four out of five and said it is good quality and super comfortable.

Should you buy the Argos Home Orion Faux Leather Ergonomic Chair?

If you’re looking for a large office chair that prioritises comfort, but is on a budget, this is a great choice.

The Orion is perhaps most suited to a dedicated home office as it looks like it belongs to the boardroom, rather than tucked into the dining room or bedroom, or wherever your desk may be.

Work-from-homers who spend hours on end on Zoom calls and poring over spreadsheets, will love the ergonomic design and all the padding, but if you have a dinky home and favour style over substance, there are more compact, prettier designs.

