Mega Apple Watch deal: Series 9 hits lowest-ever price on Amazon

What a time to be alive! We see amazing cheap Apple Watch deals everywhere these days, but nothing beats this Series 9 offer that knocks over $300 off the asking price of what we believe is the best Apple Watch right now. Run, don't walk! If you wanted to upgrade last year but didn't because you couldn't justify the asking price, now is the time to switch from your older Apple wearable to the latest iteration.

The Apple Watch Series 9 has a brighter display, a faster microchip, exclusive features, and a somewhat more sustainable construction than its predecessor. It's a superb wearable that has won numerous awards and can provide helpful health and fitness insights to the wearer. That's you, dear reader. This is a deal you don't want to miss.

Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 41mm]: was $699, now $472.92 at Amazon

Apple's latest mainline Watch has an ultra-bright screen, a fast microchip, offline Siri, a unique double-tap feature, and more. This is the smaller 41 mm watch case with the added cellular functionality, meaning you can add a sim card to it and use it independently from your iPhone. A brilliant deal!

The new Ultrawide Chip allows the Series 9 to perform tricks such as the new gesture control options, a.k.a. Double Tap (DT). DT allows you to operate the watch without interacting with the display, by tapping your thumb and index finger together twice in quick succession.

Coupled with offline Siri, FT lets you control the watch with your voice and one hand, leaving the other free to do whatever you want to do. Great for dog walking, cooking, or for those who can't use their other hand for different reasons.

The new display is also a sight to behold. Maximum brightness is up to 2,000 nits, as bright as the original Apple Watch Ultra was and only surpassed by the Apple Watch Ultra 2, which has a ridiculous 3,000-nit maximum brightness.

Of course, you get all the features you'd expect from one of the best smartwatches on the market, including all-day heart rate monitoring, sleep and stress tracking, ECG, smart notifications, workout support, and many, many more.