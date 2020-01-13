Zenith reveals new Defy Midnight and Land Rover Edition at LVMH Watch Week Dubai

To celebrate the first LVMH Watch Week, Zenith has announced a range of new watches for men and women, including the new Defy Midnight collection, and a timepiece inspired by the Land Rover Defender.

First up we have the Defy Midnight collection. Made up of six different women’s watches, this range uses a 36mm stainless steel body and a range of faces embellished with diamonds drawing inspiration from a starry night sky.

Half of the collection also features diamonds on the bezel, while the other three have stainless steel bezels to match their cases and straps. All models have a date complication at three o’clock and all are powered by the in-house Elite 670 SK self-winding mechanical movement with a power reserve of 48 hours.

(Image credit: Zenith)

What differs most across the range is the gradient dial, which shifts in colour to resemble the night sky. The dial is offered in black, blue and silver for each of the two bezel types. All faces feature a vertical gradient effect that shifts from almost black to lighter hues.

Diamond hour markers complete the look, and all models in the Zenith defy Midnight collection have water resistance to 10 ATM, or about 100 metres.

The Zenith Defy Midnight collection is priced at CHF 8,900 (£7,000), or CHF 10,900 (£8,600) with the diamond bezel. Each comes with three different coloured straps.

Also debuted by Zenith at LVMH Watch Week is the new Defy 21 Land Rover Edition. A rugged and limited edition timepiece, the watch has been made to coincide with the launch of the all-new Land Rover Defender.

(Image credit: Zenith)

Limited to 250 examples, the watch features a 1/100th of a second chronograph, and a case made from microblasted titanium for toughness and lightness. For the first time on a Defy 21 mode, Zenith has fitted the Land Rover Edition with a linear power reserve window, shown subtly below the Zenith logo.

The 44mm Land Rover watch is powered by an El Primero 9004 self-winding mechanical movement with a power reserve of 50 hours.

Water resistance is at the same as the Defy Midnight collection, at 100 metres. The watch comes with two straps, one made of grey rubber and the other a fabric strap; both come with a titanium double-folding buckle.

The Zenith Defy 21 Land Rover Edition is priced at CHF 13,900, which is just over £11,000.