Young Brits own an average of three Apple products apiece with the company's industry dominating PMP the iPod leading the list of most owned Apple tech, a new study has found.



The research, carried out by leading discount website MyVoucherCodes.co.uk found that 76 per cent of 1,896 British 18 to 30 year olds questioned owned at least one Apple product with the average iDevice and Mac ownership ranging to three devices per person.



The most popular of the Apple product range owned by the quizzed public was the iPod with 56 per cent of the near 2,000 people questioned owning at least one iteration of the compact MP3 player.



Apple's market dominating iPhone was the next most popular device to come from the Cupertino campus with 37 per cent of people saying they owned one of the app heavy handsets. This was followed by the MacBook laptop, iPad and Mac desktop computers with 29, 21 and 13 per cent of the public admitting to owning these products.



“It's interesting to find out how many people actually own products from Apple, but it's not all that surprising to find out that they are so popular,” Mark Pearson, Chairman of MyVoucherCodes.co.uk said. “What with the fact that there are so many upgrades on their products, I'm sure there are people out there who own several generations of the iPod.”



