You won't believe how cheap this Oral-B electric toothbrush is on Prime Day!

Need a new electric toothbrush? This one is 70% off!

Oral-B smart 6
(Image credit: Oral-B)
Jump to category:
Lizzie Wilmot
By Lizzie Wilmot
published

Amazon Prime Day is here - finally! We hope you're having fun browsing the hundreds of fantastic deals that are on offer. You may have bought one or two, who knows? Well, let us tell you about another incredible offer we've stumbled across... 

You might also know that using an electric toothbrush removes twice as much plaque as using a manual one. Yes, electric toothbrushes are a little more expensive  than your average toothbrush, but the results are undeniably worth it. You can have a read why in our best electric toothbrush and best water flosser guides!

Whether you're looking for a new electric toothbrush or we've managed to convince you that you absolutely and wholeheartedly must have one, then look no further. Oral-B have just released huge discounts across most of their range. 

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush

It begins with the Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush. Now, this isn't one of their most recent additions to the range, but it's the one electric toothbrush that has the best deal - a whopping 70% off! 

It's designed to eradicate bacteria by removing up to 100% more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush, helping to keep your teeth clean and healthy for a long time to come. Its premium handle design along with its gum pressure control automatically slow brush speed down, visibly alerting you if you brush too hard. Now, that is cool. 

With 5 brushing modes (daily clean, pro clean, sensitive, whitening and gum care) and a battery that lasts more than 2 weeks with only 1 charge, it keeps getting better doesn't it?

Well, look at the price:

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush:  was £219.99

Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush: was £219.99, now £64.99 at Amazon (save £155)
Save 70% with this Oral-B Smart 6 Electric Toothbrush! Available in black or white, this toothbrush offers superior cleaning and healthier gums with real time brushing feedback.

View Deal

Now, if you're looking for something a bit more advanced, then have a peruse at the Oral-B iO5 and Oral-B iO7. Both electric toothbrushes are more recent that the Smart 6 as they feature AI and revolutionary magnetic technology - we even reviewed the iO7 last year!

Both toothbrushes still have a saving of 63% and 68%, so you'll still be grabbing a huge bargain. Take a look:

Oral-B iO5 Electric Toothbrush:  was £280

Oral-B iO5 Electric Toothbrush: was £280, now £89.99 at Amazon (save £191)
Save 68% on the Oral-B iO5 Electric Toothbrush with Artificial Intelligence. Available in black, white, pink/black duo and black/white duo!

View Deal
Oral-B iO7 Electric Toothbrush:  was £399.99

Oral-B iO7 Electric Toothbrush: was £399.99, now £149.99 at Amazon (save £250)
Featuring AI and an enhanced smart pressure sensor, the Oral-B iO7 has an interactive display as well as 5 cleaning modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Intense Clean and Whitening. It's also able to track your brushing time, replace timely refill head & track battery level. Available in black, white or back/white duo. 

View Deal

Happy brushing!

CATEGORIES
Deals
Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, covering lifestyle, wellness and style. She's here to cover the latest Home news, trends and recommendations, meaning the list of topics is endless!  Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found rambling over the many hills of Dorset, inspecting her garden from the kitchen window or spending time with family and friends.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸