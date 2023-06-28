You can stream Formula E for free next year – here's how to do it

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to action-packed motor racing, many will think of Formula 1. The series represents the pinnacle of four-wheeled motorsport, following a roster of top drivers around the world as they compete over fractions of a second.

If you've ever found yourself searching for how to watch Formula 1, though, you may quickly become disheartened. Those in the UK will need a subscription to Sky Sports or Now TV to access the action live. If not, you'll have to wait for the highlight package on Channel 4, and hope you don't catch any spoilers beforehand.

If you're open to other, similar forms of racing though, there are options. Formula E is a popular series following a similar format. This time, though, they're all electric vehicles. Each team uses the same base model, making the playing field much more even.

In a welcome change for next season, 11 races will be free to stream with Roku. The brand – which has an ad-supported TV channel – also offers devices like the Roku Streaming Stick+. This announcement will signal the first adventure into live sports for the brand.

It's no new thing. Streaming services have been getting in on the live sports act for a while now. Apple TV has the MLS Season Pass, while Amazon Prime Video features lots of live sporting events throughout the year. Netflix has tended to err on the side of caution here, offering docuseries' about sports more than live events. However, even they might offer live sporting action soon.

It's a great announcement for both parties. Formula E gains a great new platform to enable viewers to keep up with the action, while Roku adds a popular format to increase their viewers. Everyone's a winner.

There's no word yet on which of the 17 rounds will be included on the platform. Formula E runs on a format where some races are doubled up over a weekend. For example, when the action arrives in London at the end of July, a race will take place on both Saturday the 29th and Sunday the 30th.

Coverage on Roku starts next season. The first race will see drivers take to the streets of Mexico City on the 13th of January 2024.