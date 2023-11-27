You can still grab the best Cyber Monday phone deal – but be quick!

We're in the dying embers of Cyber Monday now but you can still grab what I believe is the best deal this holiday season. Nothing brings us more joy than bringing you a genuinely brilliant sale and we work hard to bring you big savings on top tech. Now I've spotted what I think is the killer deal of this year.

Right now you can get a Google Pixel 7 for £299 at Currys. That's half price on a top Android phone and even makes the Google Pixel 7 cheaper than Google's current budget option, the Pixel 7a. That's what really made me sit up and take notice. It puts it firmly in the territory of being the best cheap phone. If you've been stuck on an older phone for a while, waiting for the right opportunity to upgrade, this is the moment.

Google Pixel 7: Was £599 now £299 at Currys

No-one does Android like Google and the Pixel 7 is no exception. This price actually makes it even cheaper than the Google Pixel 7a. The Tensor G2 chip is a powerhouse processor. If you're after an affordable Android phone you won't find a better option.

For your £299 you'll be treated to access to the very latest Android features as well be the proud owner of an impressive bit of hardware. The 6.3-inch OLED screen is a joy to use and will make rivals at this price point feel very inadequate. Google also offers peace of mind when it comes to durability with an IP68 rating, rendering it fully dustproof and safe in water for up to 30 minutes at a time.



Camera-wise, dual 50MP main cameras don't sound too mindblowing but the real proof is in the pudding and we love the way Google's Tensor G2 processor handles images and the AI processing produces genuinely stunning results. Plus you get access to the likes of Magic Eraser and Photo Unblur.

If you want the purest form of the Android OS, you'll need a Google Pixel and this deal is a compelling way to get on board.