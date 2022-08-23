You can now get child-sized versions of Dyson haircare tools

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Does your child love to pretend to get ready with you? It's all fun and games until they go to pick up your prized Dyson Corrale, Dyson Supersonic, or Dyson AirWrap. Well, now Dyson has the answer – child-sized versions of its haircare tools that allow young stylers to role-play the styling routines of grown-ups while developing better hand-eye coordination.

Dyson engineers have worked with toy manufacturer Casdon to recreate the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and Dyson Corrale straightener in a child-friendly format.

These miniaturised machines feature hallmarks of their full-sized family members including blowing real air, making almost identical sounds, and featuring flexing plate technology.

Each set also comes complete with accompanying accessories and attachments for different hair types.

(Image credit: Dyson)

In collaboration with Dyson engineers, Casdon has rethought the toy’s design to provide a realistic Dyson styling experience. Now with their own models, children can engage in pretend play from the age of three years old with items they may already be familiar with from around the home, exploring their imagination while further developing their hand-eye coordination.

Dyson toy tools come in three styling sets:

Supersonic Styling Set , including the hair dryer with Styling Concentrator and Diffuser attachments (RRP: £25.00)

, including the hair dryer with Styling Concentrator and Diffuser attachments (RRP: £25.00) Corrale Styling Set , which comes with a mini version of the straighteners and stand (RRP: £25.00)

, which comes with a mini version of the straighteners and stand (RRP: £25.00) Supersonic & Corrale Deluxe Styling set, which combines both machines (RRP: £40.00)

(Image credit: Dyson)

Each set includes a miniature version of the Dyson Vented Barrel brush and Dyson-designed Detangling comb.

The Dyson Haircare toy sets are now available to buy. They're available from third-party toy retailers including Smyths.