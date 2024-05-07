You can now control Philips Hue lights on your Apple Mac again — here's how

QUICK SUMMARY HueMenu v4 was released on the App Store last week, making it possible to control Philips Hue lights via an Apple Mac once more. The new version now fully supports the TouchBar and has been redesigned to improve usability with a clearer user interface. The app costs £2.99 (€3.99) and can be downloaded straight from the App Store, and users will need to own a Hue Bridge for full access.

Despite being a relatively recent brand, Philips Hue has undeniably dominated the smart lighting industry. Not only does it regularly launch new products and accessories, but it continues to introduce exciting updates just as often.

Well, after HueMenu v4 was released on the App Store last week, it's now possible to control your Philips Hue lights via an Apple Mac. Whilst the app isn't new itself, this latest version now fully supports the TouchBar and has been redesigned to improve usability with a clearer user interface. It was taken off the App Store whilst improvements were being made, so it's exciting to see its return.

The app also comes after the brand recently made it possible to control Philips Hue lights via a widget.

(Image credit: Philips)

There are many features that come with HueMenu V4, including being able to change colour, brightness, and switch on or off individual lights or groups. Users will also receive notifications when a light's status changes and can enjoy automatic startup at login for uninterrupted lighting control.

The app costs £2.99 (€3.99) and can be downloaded straight from the App Store, and users will need to own a Hue Bridge for full access.

Check out our guide to the best Philips Hue lights if you fancy a browse.