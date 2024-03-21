Philips Hue adds new lighting effects and scenes in latest app update

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has updated its official app to version 5.13.0, introducing a variety of new functions and features. Not only has the app introduced some new effects, but the Hue Tap Dial switch is also getting a number of updated functions. The update is available to iOS and Android users from today.

Known for producing exceptional smart bulbs and outdoor smart lighting, Philips Hue has updated its app once again to include a variety of new features. The new software follows a flurry of Philips Hue updates and improvements, including a third colour wheel and multiple linked bridge support.

Whilst a lot of Philips Hue app updates introduce only one or two features, this one is covering a range of new additions. Not only has the app introduced some new effects, but the Hue Tap Dial Switch is also getting a number of updated functions. Keep reading to find out what they are, and how you can access them.

1. Saving scenes

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

It's now a lot easier to edit and save existing scenes, especially for ones you'd like to use again. Philips Hue has added a 'save' button, allowing users to create a new scene or update an existing one. It also allows you to create your own name for it.

2. New functions for Hue Tap Dial Switch

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

If you own a Hue Tap Dial, you'll now be able to access various smart features, such as time-based lighting and scene cycle mode. There's also a Natural light scene available, designed to automatically adjust the colour and brightness of your lighting to match the time of day.

Users will be able to choose up to 10 time slots or scenes to cycle through, and set any of the buttons to switch lights on/off or set them to a specific scene.

3. Prism effect

(Image credit: Lizzie Wilmot / T3)

A new lighting effect has also been added called Prism. It can be found under the effects icon and provides an entrancing sequence of colours, moving gradually through a number of gradients and shades. This is a great choice for a house party or gathering.

4. Energy-saving scenes

(Image credit: Philips Hue / Signify)

The new app update also allows users to find even more energy-saving scenes via the search bar in the Hue light scenes gallery. Whilst there used to just be a small amount, there are now 50 to choose from, including Magneto, Emerald Flutter (a personal favourite of mine) and Blood Moon.