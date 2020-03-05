You can now buy James Bond's ultra-stylish N.Peal jumper from No Time To Die

What makes James Bond the coolest character in British cinema? Is it the guns? The gadgets? Of course not: it’s the clothes. 007’s sense of style has changed through the years, but, dodgy Roger Moore years aside, Bond has always looked the business in both formal and casual wear.

Bond’s latest “mission-chic” statement piece got tongues wagging online, the N. Peal ribbed army sweater which he wears in the trailer and on the character poster for the upcoming No Time To Die. Fortunately, it’s now available to buy online from N.Peal.com for £345, helping you dress like 007 without splashing the cash on a Tom Ford suit (although if you can, we'd certainly recommend it).

It's the latest in a series of No Time To Tie-ins ,from phones to watches and Adidas UltraBOOSTs, but Bond is never dressed in anything less than the best, which makes being able to snap up this jumper a thrill. Check out more details below:

007 ribbed army sweater in Navy Blue | now £345 on N.Peal.com

The ribbed fisherman-style unisex sweater features heavily in No Time To Die. With maritime style hinting to Bond’s past in the Royal Navy, the cashmere-merino blend is broken up by canvas patches on the elbows and shoulders, while a unique drawstring crew-neckline adds an unusual flair. View Deal

Although the film has been pushed back to November to avoid the current health scare regarding large groups of people being gathered in one place, there’s no reason why you can’t buy Bond’s sweater and dress like you’re going to save the world from a dastardly madman, all in the comfort of your own home.

The last time a piece of Bond clothing caused this much of a stir online, it was the Barbour Beacon sports wax jacket, which Bond pairs with a scarf and robin’s egg-blue N.Peal jumper in Skyfall. GQ even named it "the most influential menswear outfit in movie history" and consequently, it’s snapped up quickly each time it resurfaces. This is your chance to get in on the ground floor of the latest 007 trend.



(Image credit: N.Peal)

Not a fan of the army jumper, but still want some super-spy, super-soft cashmere? N.Peal has released an entire collection celebrating some of Bond’s finest dressed-down looks over the years. From Connery-era turtlenecks to Timothy Dalton’s rugby-style polos, they’ve got you covered whatever your casualwear preferences.

No Time To Die is set to follow on from Spectre, as Lea Seydoux as Madeline Swann and Christoph Waltz as the evil Blofeld will be coming back. One of Swann's past secrets looks set to come back to haunt her, dragging Bond into the mire with her. Rami Malik's mysterious villain, Safin, also figures prominently in the story. Because of the Noh mask motifs in the trailer and the fact that, erm, you can't see his hands, many fans suspect he's secretly playing Dr No. Anyway, we'll be first in line to see it come November, all wrapped in our snuggly new merino-cashmere sweater.

