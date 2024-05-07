YETI's latest product is a must-have for coffee lovers

Camping season in the Northern Hemisphere is well and truly underway, and this year, it will be a busy one. Everyone's favourite camping cooler company, YETI, knows this; the brand also knows we are all addicted love coffee, which is why it decided to launch a new French press so we can enjoy our hot beverages when out and about.

Designed for those who love their coffee on the go, the Rambler 34oz and 64oz French Presses are here to elevate your coffee game. With YETI's signature GroundsControl Filter, Twist-to-Lock Lid, and double-wall vacuum insulation, you can transform any outing into your own personal coffee haven, from tailgates to campfires and beyond.

Crafted from tough 18/8 stainless steel, the YETI French Press is built to withstand any adventure, whether you're hiking rugged trails or simply tackling your morning routine. And when it's time to clean up, just toss it in the dishwasher – because who needs more chores?

Thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation, your coffee stays piping hot pour after pour, ensuring that every cup is as satisfying as the first. Plus, with the GroundsControl Filter, you'll enjoy a perfectly balanced flavour in every cup without any unwanted sediment.

Check out the new French press range at YETI US and YETI UK with prices from $110/ £110 – AU price and availability TBC.

(Image credit: YETI)

Pink is the new black

Everyone loves a new YETI colourway, and the latest is one of the most requested ones: pink! And not just any pink; the new Tropical Pink is hotter than the sun and looks as eye-catching as you'd expect. The collection includes all YETI classics, such as travel mugs, wine coolers, ice buckets, insulated water bottles and even the new French presses. Check them all out at YETI US and YETI UK.