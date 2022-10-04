Xiaomi Redmi Pad is the budget Android tablet you need to buy

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the best tablets, you have two options: spend a lot, or sacrifice key specifications in the pursuit of affordability. While some options like the Apple iPad Air offer a decent middle ground between price and performance, it's an outlier rather than the norm.

Enter the Xiaomi Redmi Pad. When details leaked about this last week, I said that Xiaomi's new Android tablet could be an iPad killer. Now that it's been released, I'm even more convinced.

The Redmi Pad packs a substantial spec sheet into a budget device. Let's take a closer look at what's on offer.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad: key features

Arguably the highlight of the Redmi Pad is the audio. A quartet of Dolby Atmos ready speakers provide a superb experience for audiophiles. Combine that with a 10.61" display with a 90Hz refresh rate and blue-light reduction built in and you've got the ultimate entertainment device.

That's not all, as this tablet is the first to feature an SGS low visual fatigue certification. Essentially, that means that spending time looking at this display is less tiring for your eyes than its competitors, which could put it up there with the best tablets for kids.

It's no slouch in the camera department either, with respectable 8MP offerings front and back. Okay, your DSLR camera won't be quaking in its boots, but it will do a fine job for occasional snaps and video calling. And video calls will benefit from FocusFrame technology in the front camera, too. Its 105° field of view will adapt to keep you in the frame as you move around.

Elsewhere, the Redmi Pad boasts an 8,000mAh battery which is capable of fast charging and a MediaTek Helio G99 processor. Options for RAM and storage come in 3GB+64GB, 4GB+128GB and 6GB+128GB, and the Redmi Pad will sport three different colour options – Graphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, and Mint Green.

In my opinion, this Redmi Pad looks set to dominate the lower end of the market. It boasts a substantial spec sheet without breaking the bank, and that's always a winning formula. It's great for kids, perfect for on-the-go entertainment, or even just for tablet users that don't want to spend a fortune.

Prices start from £269 in the UK.