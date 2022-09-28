Xiaomi's new Android tablet could be an iPad killer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Make no mistake: the iPad is the gold standard when it comes to tablet technology. Apple's devices are some of the best tablets money can buy, making it a tough call for users looking for an Android tablet that can keep up.

That's changing though, with new options coming out thick and fast that can rival the premium devices in the Apple line up.

Now, Chinese firm Xiaomi are tackling the lower end, with a new tablet from their Redmi subsidiary company. The Redmi Pad is set to launch at less than €250, according to WinFuture (opens in new tab), who leaked details of the upcoming device.

And while it's hard to know what a pound is worth in comparison these days, it's likely to market around or below the Apple iPad 10.2-inch. So how does it stack up?

Xiaomi Redmi Pad: key features

The Redmi Pad will ship with a 10.6 inch LCD display with a resolution of 2000 x 1200. It's a tad less wide than iPad equivalents, too. The display will feature a 90Hz refresh rate with 400 nits of brightness on offer and a 1500:1 contrast ratio.

Three colour options are on offer, with the standard grey and slightly-different-grey that have become tech product 101, joined by a fetching shade of green. That won't be a make-or-break feature, but it's nice to have on a budget tablet.

Inside, the Redmi Pad features a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. RAM will be either 3GB or 4GB and storage will come in 64GB or 128GB options. The 128GB could be the real jewel here, as Apple's chose to forego it on their own base model, offering 64GB or 256GB as the options. An 8,000mAh battery should be more than capable of powering a full day of usage, too.

8MP cameras front and back take care of your photography and videography needs, with FocusFrame technology on the front to keep people in view when using the selfie camera. That sounds eerily similar to Apple's Centre Stage functionality which the iPad 10.2-inch misses out on.

But the real star of the spec sheet is a Dolby Atmos certified four-speaker array, which will take care of all the Redmi Pad's audio requirements. That's a substantial feature for a tablet which could retail for less than a fortnight's fuel and I'd expect audiophiles on the lookout for a budget-friendly tablet to be all over this.

