Xiaomi Mi Band 8 looks set to get one substantial upgrade

The world of smartwatches and fitness trackers is littered with a lot of options. If you're on the lookout for an affordable health tracker, though, you can't go far wrong with Xiaomi's Mi Band range.

Sitting just below the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro – a model I've been a very vocal supporter of – the Mi Band offers a substantial feature set at an attractive price. Users get tracking for heart rate and SPO2, over 100 different workout modes, and sleep tracking, all for less than £60 in the UK.

The next generation of the Mi Band line will be the Mi Band 8. That hasn't been released yet, but images (opens in new tab) have surfaced from a Korean regulatory body, which could give us some insight into what is coming.

Unsurprisingly, the core design doesn't look set to change drastically. However, it does show one change – detachable straps. Currently, the Mi Band 7's strap and case are one piece. That's not necessarily a problem, but it does make it a bit more difficult to pair with a variety of different outfits, as changing straps requires the removal of the device from it's casing.

The images for the new model appear to show a push button attachment system, similar to the one found on the Apple Watch. It's unclear whether the strap would slide in like they do on the Apple Watch or simply snap into place, though. Elsewhere, the band is said to feature Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity and a 3.87V Lithium-Ion battery.

I think that's a great upgrade for an affordable fitness tracker. It should make it much easier for users to change up their look without faff, which is always a plus. There's no indication of when this will be available, but with other rumours suggesting a Wear OS-based Xiaomi watch this year, it's plausible that there could be more to come.