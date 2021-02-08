Xiaomi Mi 11 is the perfect phone for content creators – here's why

Xiaomi has just unveiled the new Mi 11 series of smartphones, and it's making waves with a triple rear camera setup that gives the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra a serious run for its money, and AI features that should make the smartphone ideal for content creators, and budding filmmakers.

Packing a 108MP wide angle main shooter, flanked by a 13MP ultra wide (123 degree), and 5MP telemacro lens, the Xiaomi Mi 11 boasts the highest resolution primary camera, which it says is on a par with "professional-grade DSLR or mirrorless cameras."

The hardware is complemented by an improved nightmode on two of its rear lenses (108MP + 13MP) as well as the front-facing 20MP holepunch camera. The six one-click AI cinema modes are sure to dazzle as well, with popular effects like Freeze Frame Video, and Magic Zoom mode.

Xiaomi is keen to highlight the Mi 11's "studio-level shooting control" which extends to HDR10+ recording, and a cool new Pro Time-lapse mode that can adjust shutter speed, ISO (light sensitivity), aperture, and EV (exposure), so dim lighting isn't going to pose much of a problem anymore.

Another nifty software feature is the Erase 2.0 AI which lets you remove "objects or lines" that you don't want in your photos after the fact.

The 6.8-inch AMOLED quad-curved display seems to be paving the way for Xiaomi's quad waterfall display, although the latter seems to be more of a tech showcase rather than something we'd like to see roll out for its practical benefits.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 sports Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus, which is lauded for being scratch and drop resistant, although it didn't survive very well in the Samsung Galaxy S21 drop tests we saw last week. As long as you don't let it go smashing to the floor, you're in for a treat, with a 120Hz WQHD+ HDR10+ panel with adaptive refresh rate.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 powers the Xiaomi Mi 11, with 5G, along with the 4,600mAh battery that supports 55W wired, and 50W wireless fast charging, as well as 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi isn't messing about with the new Mi 11; it's packed full of features to make video capture and editing a dream, as well as touting a spectacular display to boot.