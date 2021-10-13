Xbox Series X restock: everything you need to know about the next console drop

The search for an Xbox Series X console continues. While the PS5 might make the most headlines for being continuously sold out, consumers are still struggling to secure Microsoft's own games device, with chip shortages and other manufacturer issues affecting hardware across the board. S

Launched in November 2020, retailers have sporadically been restocking over the last 11 months or so and yet, picking one of the consoles up is still no easy task. Well, we've done some digging to find out what's happening in the world of Xbox and where best to head next. Let's be honest: we all need one in time for Halo Infinite.

It's also worth noting that if you aren't fussed about an Xbox Series X, you can purchase an Xbox Series S digital console and start playing next-gen games right away.

Going alphabetically here, AO is long overdue for a restock and last received an online shipment on September 17th. For the most part, this was made up of bundles, so while they cost a little extra you are more likely to come out with one. Amazon last had a restock a couple of weeks ago but similar to the PS5 is likely due a restock very soon.

Next up we have Argos, a somewhat unusual one for the console. The last online restock took place on August 5th, however, several consumers have found better luck going through its "Click & Collect" service. Depending on where you are in the UK, you might just end up lucky, so worth asking physically in store if passing too.

Currys last had an Xbox Series X restock on September 7th, so another is expected before the end of October. Considering the retailer had multiple in August, this one feels more solid, so keep an eye out on its social media. GAME, likewise, will be one of the biggest to watch. The retailer had two PS5 drops on October 11th, so an Xbox restock must be only round the corner.

On the opposite side of this, we have Smyths , which last restocked on September 9th. We spoke to customer service and they had no idea when the next drop is with stock just turning up unannounced. Very is getting a lot of attention and supposedly was due a restock last week, however, we spoke to customer service similarly had no clue apart from recommending to check the website regularly.

The last option is directly through Xbox ( Microsoft Store ), where a list of approved retailers can be found. It last restocked on October 6th and while more will trickle in, Xbox chief Phil Spencer recently lamented that it may not be until late next year until supply can meet the demand.

"I think, regretfully, it’s going to be with us for months and months, definitely through the end of this calendar year and into the next calendar year," Spencer said (via The Wrap )

“The thing that’s most disappointing is just the fan disappointment. People really want this new generation of consoles – they’re good consoles, both from us and the other platform holders – and they want the new functionality. We’re working hard to bring them to market but it’s going to be a challenge that we’ll work through for quite a while.”