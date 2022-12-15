Xbox Series X drops under £200 on Amazon in this last minute deal

If you're still searching for a console for Christmas, this current deal on Amazon could be the one to go for. The Xbox Series S is discounted by 20% right now, taking the price down to just £199.
This digital-only console gives 1440p, 120fps gaming with access to a wide range of games for purchase individually or on a monthly subscription through Microsoft Game Pass.
While storage isn't huge on the device, you can upgrade it if needed, with an expansion card. Serious gamers may prefer the Xbox Series X, which has more storage, but for those just starting out though, this is a great option, especially considering the current price.
Xbox Series S: now £199 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was £249.99)
