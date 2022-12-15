Xbox Series X drops under £200 on Amazon in this last minute deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

If you're still searching for a console for Christmas, this current deal on Amazon could be the one to go for. The Xbox Series S is discounted by 20% right now, taking the price down to just £199.

This digital-only console gives 1440p, 120fps gaming with access to a wide range of games for purchase individually or on a monthly subscription through Microsoft Game Pass.

While storage isn't huge on the device, you can upgrade it if needed, with an expansion card. Serious gamers may prefer the Xbox Series X, which has more storage, but for those just starting out though, this is a great option, especially considering the current price.