Xbox Series X console restock imminent: here's how to snag a new Xbox this month

The Xbox Series X and PS5 are just as hard to get hold of now as they were two months ago, on release, but there's more of Microsoft's new Xbox coming in the next week or two – even with the projected months' long Xbox Series X shortage.

UK retailer BOX is once again getting an Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S restock that is set to drop between now and the end of the month, which it will release in two waves, but it's not as straightforward as manically hitting refresh and trying to be the first one through checkout.

BOX was one of the retailers that came through with an Xbox Series X restock in time for Christmas, and employed a ballot system to ensure a fair a method as possible for its customers when it came to buying a new console.

The ballot system is being rolled out again this month, and customers who would like to be in with a chance of buying Microsoft's new Xbox can head over to the BOX website and enter the allocation ballot for their chance to buy an Xbox Series X|S.

As BOX explains, the ballot process "ensures a smoother transaction and stops customers from having to battle each other on a website put under an enormous amount of strain with huge volumes of traffic all trying to purchase the same product at one time."

If you're successful, you'll be contacted to make your payment for the Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S; if the payment isn't made in the available window of time, it'll be offered to another randomly selected customer, so keep an eye on your email!

We don't have the exact dates for the Xbox Series X restocks yet, but we'll update you as soon as we have more details. In the meantime, you can keep an eye on new Xbox stock with our Xbox Series X stock tracker