Xbox Series X BOMBSHELL: Halo Infinite news hints at secret sequel

When it comes round to Xbox Series X, there is really only one game loyal Xbox gamers want news of — Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite, the much-wanted new title in the phenomenal Halo franchise promises to deliver gamers their most epic, jaw-dropping adventure yet, and make fighting the Covenant more spectacular and immersive than ever before.

Which is why when Halo Infinite's developer, 343 Industries, released a 6-minute video last year showing plenty of in-game footage, gamers around the world got very, very excited.

The prospect of a new Halo game powered by 343 Industries' stunning "Slipspace Engine", which delivers "leading edge technologies" that "convey emotional performances with truly organic, believable fidelity" was just mouth-watering.

And now, with mere months to go until the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite hit store shelves (both are confirmed for winter holiday season this year), the anticipation for Master Chief's next big adventure has reached fever pitch.

Which is why the bombshell news that 343 Industries are currently hiring up for a new Halo project has left minds blown.

Officially listed right now over at Microsoft's official careers page, the new hire takes the form of a "Senior Producer", who to quote the job advert directly, it to "help develop a new project in the Halo universe".

The job advert's key description runs as follows:

"343 Industries is looking for a Senior Producer to work with our Core Services team to help develop a new project in the Halo universe. This is your chance to work on one of the most exciting and creative intellectual properties in the industry with one of the industry’s most talented teams."

And, while there are no details in the official job listing as to what the new Halo project is, under the requirements section of the ad it demands that applicants "have 5+ years relevant experience in games development" and that they have worked on "1+ AAA title" before.

So, let's get this straight. The role is for a new Halo project. That means that Halo Infinite can be ruled out, as that game is far from new (it launches in a matter of months).

Next, the project is for "games development", so that rules out tie-in Halo-branded merchandise.

And, finally, the role needs someone who is well versed in "AAA" games development. So, that rules out this being a small tie-in title, also.

All of which considered, in our mind here at T3, leads the job description to secretly say that this job placement is for a AAA new Halo game, and considering that it is to follow Halo Infinite, that means it will debut on the Xbox Series X.

No matter which way you approach this job listing, the words "Halo Infinite sequel" are written large. Yes, nothing is confirmed, but all the evidence points to a new AAA Halo game following Infinite.

And, simply put, that is great news for gamers. It is great news as it shows the Microsoft are confident that Halo Infinite is going to be quality and that 343 Industries are going to be funded to produce follow-up AAA games.

T3, for one, cannot wait to grab a MA5B assault rifle and fill Master Chief's boots once more, so here's hoping we hear and see more about Halo Infinite and how it runs on the Xbox Series X soon.