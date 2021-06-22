Xbox Series X back in stock at Amazon UK

We're rolling into the second day of Amazon Prime Day. And though this isn't strictly a Prime Day deal in the traditional sense, Amazon has just gone and restocked the Xbox Series X on the second and last day of its annual sales extravaganza.
Currently, you can grab both the next-gen Xbox Series X, plus the wieldy Xbox Series S at the online retail giant. Both have become available, running concurrently with heaps of the best Prime Day deals.
Of course, there has never been a pair of next-gen games consoles quite like the current crop. Despite a chronic run of stock issues this year, some lucky people have been able to get their hands on the Xbox Series X and the reviews alone speak for themselves. Don't sleep on this one.
Xbox Series X | £449.99
The Xbox Series X is a hunk of a next-gen console and has been nigh-on impossible to get hold of alongside the PS5. That fact alone makes Amazon's restock of Microsoft's console a real rarity and, as such, there should be no hesitation in snapping this up. It will sell out, and it will sell out very, very quickly. You can buy it directly from Amazon UK for £449.99. The fact it's been restocked when all eyes are focused on the site makes it even more likely to vanish in an instant, so you'll need to be really quick to get one for yourself. View Deal
