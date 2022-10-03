Get an Xbox Series S with FIFA 23 for free in this amazing new deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Anyone thinking of upgrading to a new next-gen console should take a look at this Xbox Series S deal that Very currently has on offer. Not only does it give you access to the latest and greatest games on next-gen hardware, but it arrives with a copy of the recently released FIFA 23.

View the Xbox Series S and FIFA 23 deal at Very now (opens in new tab)

Selling at an alarmingly fast pace (according to Very's site), this is a saving of more than 25% for a new console and new game. The Xbox Series S first launched in November 2020 and has gone on to shift almost 15 million sales – along with its counterpart, the Xbox Series X – thanks to its compact design, affordable price and ability to play games at 1440p.

What you need to know about the sleeker and ultimately, cheaper Xbox Series S, is that it's an all-digital console. That means it doesn't accept discs, however, it still gives you access to all Xbox exclusives such as Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, Gears 5, Sea of Thieves, Psychonauts, Microsoft Flight Simulator and the many, many third-party titles like Elden Ring, Lego Star Wars and Guardians of the Galaxy.

(opens in new tab) Xbox Series S console and FIFA 23: was £313.99, now £249 at Very (opens in new tab)

The extremely affordable Xbox Series S is available to buy at Very right now with the latest edition of FIFA 23 included for absolutely nothing. An easy purchase before Amazon Prime Day and a good way to get an early Christmas gift for someone.

Looking for more offers? Check out the best Xbox Series S deals for October 2022.

Why get an Xbox Series S with FIFA 23?

A deal like this doesn't come around too often. While we're expecting Amazon Prime Day to throw up a decent offer or two, getting this Xbox Series S and a copy of FIFA 23 will definitely save you a lot of hassle and avoid the chaos that comes with the upcoming buying season.

With the likes of Gotham Knights, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and The Callisto Protocol all launching over the next couple of months, this would put you in prime position to access some of the biggest releases this year. What makes me tempted to get this deal is the upcoming original space epic Starfield from Fallout and Elder Scrolls developer Bethesda. That title will be exclusive to Xbox and a major must-play, going off early gameplay.

On top of this, you then have the option to access the best deal in gaming with Xbox Game Pass (opens in new tab). By simply paying £7.99 a month, subscribers gain access to over 100 quality games (think Netflix) as well as the ability to play any title from Xbox Game Studios the day it's released for no extra charge – including Starfield. With the cost-of-living rising, this is the cheapest way to play some of the best games on the market today.