Xbox Series S drops to cheapest price ever plus up to 80% off select games

It's not often I direct readers to the Microsoft Store (opens in new tab), but that's changing thanks to a seriously impressive sale going on right now. While there's plenty of good deals to check out around their Surface devices you may want to scope, by far the best deal they've got is on the Xbox Series S console.

On sale for a huge $60 off, the Xbox Series S is at its cheapest price ever right now of just $239.99 (opens in new tab). Considering that Amazon and other retailers are still selling this thing at a minimum of $269.99, this is a major deal and offers by far the best Xbox Series S deal of the year so far.

Check out the cheapest Xbox Series S deal at the Microsoft Store here! (opens in new tab)

Not only that, the Xbox Game Store (opens in new tab) is offering sweet deals on games new and old. Titles like Gotham Knights, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition are getting discounts of up to 80% off during the sale. That makes this sale a perfect chance to catch up on some of the best Xbox games (opens in new tab) to come out in the past few years.

In T3's Xbox Series S review (opens in new tab), we gave this all-digital console a solid 4 out of 5 star rating for a number of reasons. Aside from the affordable price point and compact design, the Xbox Series S is perfect for players who don't mind not having discs on hand. It's the perfect machine for those who just want to use Xbox Game Pass to get their game on, and it's still fully capable of playing games at up to 1440p resolutions and 120 frames per second.

The downside, however, is that initially the Xbox Series S came with a fairly small SSD. The old version came with a tiny 364GB SSD, but thankfully the newer model (of which is on sale) comes loaded with a 512GB SSD to remedy that issue. It's still on the smaller side if you're downloading titles (some will take upwards of 80GB to store!), but the good news is that the hard drive can easily be upgraded.

That means you can install SSDs of up to 1TB in size and easily have plenty of storage space for your digital copies. Thankfully, we put together a guide on the best expandable storage options for Xbox consoles (opens in new tab) that'll guide you in the right direction.

It's an incredible deal that shouldn't be passed up if you've been hoping to give the new Xbox a try, and for a digital only console offers a huge selection of games – especially if you sign up for Xbox Game Pass (opens in new tab) (which is only $1 right now!)